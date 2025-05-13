Former UConn Women's Basketball Star Looking to Make WNBA Comeback
UConn Huskies legend Bria Hartley is hoping her basketball journey comes full circle in 2025. The former UConn standout, national champion, and WNBA veteran is making a determined push to return to the league, signing a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun, the same team she last suited up for in 2022 before a devastating ACL tear sidelined her career.
Hartley, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, made the All-Rookie team with the Washington Mystics before embarking on a career that included stops in New York, Phoenix, Indiana, and ultimately Connecticut.
Unfortunately, injuries, including two ACL tears, have limited her appearances in recent years. She hasn’t played more than 13 games in a WNBA season since 2020.
Still, Hartley’s recent performance in the 2025 Athletes Unlimited season, where she averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, reignited interest in her veteran presence and scoring punch.
Sun head coach Rachid Meziane, who previously worked with Hartley on the French national team, saw her as a perfect late addition to camp, especially with the Sun undergoing significant roster changes and injury concerns.
At 33, Hartley brings championship pedigree, a reliable 3-point shot, and international experience, most recently with Galatasaray in Turkey. But her spot is far from guaranteed, as Connecticut must trim its roster to 12 players by May 18. With a youth movement underway and several injured veterans, Hartley finds herself in the middle of a fierce competition.