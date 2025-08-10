Huskies Freshman Braylon Mullins Proves He Is More Than a Shooter in UConn Scrimmage
Freshman guard Braylon Mullins joined the UConn Huskies with a reputation as one of the best shooters in the country. In an open scrimmage during preseason action, he showed he is much more than that.
The McDonald’s All-American from Greenfield, Indiana, missed an early deep three but quickly made his mark in other ways. He grabbed a rebound, pushed the ball up court, and zipped a cross-court pass that led to an easy basket.
That sequence, along with sharp off-ball movement, defensive intensity, and composure, signaled that Mullins could contribute right away in the 2025 26 season.
“Braylon knows how to play,” coach Dan Hurley said. “He can pass, he can move without the ball, he can guard. He has a maturity about him.”
UConn returns a veteran roster that includes Jaylin Stewart, Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed Jr., Solo Ball, and Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. Mullins might not start, but his shooting and versatility could make him a vital piece from the opening tip. At six foot five, he has the size and skill to handle multiple roles.
UConn has seen several freshmen who made an immediate impact, from Kemba Walker to Donovan Clingan to last season’s standout Liam McNeeley. Hurley sees Mullins in that mold, aided by the experience and leadership around him.
Braylon Mullins could be UConn's biggest X-factor
Mullins, Indiana’s 2025 “Mr. Basketball,” averaged 26.6 points in high school and was ranked among the top 20 recruits nationally. His ability to score off the catch, off the dribble or in transition fits seamlessly with UConn’s offensive style. In UConn's preseason scrimmage, he hit four threes and made smart plays on both ends of the court.
UConn has a history of winning with talented freshmen playing key roles, including Steph Castle, who was drafted fourth overall in 2025 after helping the Huskies win a national championship. Mullins could follow that path if he continues to develop.
For Mullins, the focus is on team success.
“Right now, the step of the process I am on is to win a national championship at UConn,” Mullins said. “I want to be here and be part of a winning team.”
Hurley noted that Mullins is surrounded by grounded people who keep him focused on improvement rather than distractions. That, combined with the chance to learn from older teammates, could help him handle the pressure that comes with high expectations.
If his first showing is any indication, UConn fans may see another freshman making a quick leap into program lore and perhaps one day onto the wall honoring the Huskies’ NBA lottery picks.