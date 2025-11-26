UConn Could Get Starters Back vs. Illinois
Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies have a huge matchup coming up against the No. 13-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini and could have all hands on deck. The Huskies have been missing two of their top five players in their starting lineup in center Tarris Reed Jr. and five-star freshman forward Braylon Mullins.
But they both could possibly be back for the matchup against Illinois. Hurley provided updates recently after practice and told media they would be gametime decisions, but that they both practiced. It would be huge if both played as the Huskies would have their full starting lineup back against a very good team.
The Huskies missed both players in their loss to the Arizona Wildcats last week. If the Huskies had both players for that game, the consensus was that the Huskies would have come away with the win. But now if they have both players in this upcoming game, it would be hard to see the Huskies losing this one.
If Huskies are to get Reed and Mullins back, Hurley can play matchups at his full disposal
While Reed Jr. and Mullins have been sidelined, Hurley has had to put backup center Eric Reibe and forward Jaylin Stewart in the starting lineup. But if Reed Jr. and Mullins both return for the Black Friday matchup, Hurley can play matchups and play Reibe and Stewart off the bench when he feels like it.
Having those two in the starting lineup when for now they should be bench players, has been tough for Hurley. Hurley has had to play players that are not necessarily ready for starting minutes, in the starting lineup in the absence of Reed Jr. and Mullins. Reibe and Stewart have not done bad in starting roles, but they excel better off of the bench.
And being able to get these two back against a good team in Illinois is crucial to picking up the win. The game is at the World's Most Famous Arena, being Madison Square Garden, and most basketball fans remember the last time these two squared off at this arena.
It was the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament, where the Huskies went on a 30-0 run at the end of the first half and into the second half. Now, the Huskies have a chance to defeat Illinois again and show them that the Huskies know how to win on the big stage at what fans call "Storrs South".
Hurley and his staff hope to have both players ready for this big matchup. They are definitely needed as the Huskies go for another big win.
