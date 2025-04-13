KK Arnold Ready to Return to Bigger UConn Role
ENFIELD-KK is OK with returning to a familiar role for the University of Connecticut Huskies' women's basketball team next season.
Plenty of Huskies have dealt with unfortunate ailments over the last two seasons but guard KK Arnold endured a different brand of adversity during the run to national championship No. 12: Wisconsin's Miss Basketball (a title previously earned by current WNBA star and presumed future Paige Bueckers teammate Arike Ogunbowale) from 2023 was a freshman starter last year but was moved to a sixth woman's upon the arrival of Ivy League standout Kaitlyn Chen.
Arnold took the adjustment in stride and became a valuable depth star on the trek to the 12th. Upon her return to the Constitution State, the sophomore implied she never considered moving on in search of a more prominent role despite the supposed setback.
"Not at all, honestly," Arnold said when asked if there was a "better place out there" for during an appearance at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Enfield last week. "This is my dream school, so I'm just kind of just living out my dream, being here alongside my sisters, playing with and learning from the best coaches. I couldn't ask for a better opportunity."
In 40 appearances, Arnold averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in just over 21 minutes a game. Arnold's box score columns were usually filled at some point, such as her six-point, five-assist, five-rebound, two-steal showing in the second round comeback victory over South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament.
Arnold's plan to stick around is set to pay dividends: with Bueckers and Chen moving on, Arnold is on pace to immediately return to the starting lineup as UConn embarks on its next title defense. The Huskies will be well-stocked for a return to their championship perch, as Arnold is set to return next to established heroines like Fudd and Sarah Strong.
Fudd, set to take over as the face of the UConn program with Bueckers moving onto the WNBA, offered her vote of confidence for Arnold as they spoke, warmly welcoming her back to the premier five.
"I think she's in a super unique position," Fudd analyzed. "[She] went from starting almost every single game her freshman year, gaining that experience right away, and then coming off the bench [in year two]. It was a completely different role [but] the way that she handled it and went about it was incredible."
"She was still playing a significant role, stepping up when we needed her to every single night. I think just having two years of different experiences and still gaining so much, she's going to be amazing next year, and I'm super excited to have her by me."
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags