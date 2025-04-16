NCAA Makes Major Announcement About UConn, Dan Hurley's Future Schedule
The UConn Huskies have added a marquee opponent to their 2025-26 non-conference schedule: the Arizona Wildcats. The schools announced a home-and-home series, setting the stage for a pair of high-stakes matchups between two of the sport’s most storied programs. Arizona will visit Connecticut on Nov. 19, 2025, while UConn makes the return trip to Tucson on Nov. 18, 2026.
With UConn’s head coach, Dan Hurley, consistently seeking elite non-conference competition, this matchup more than fits the bill. Hurley has made it clear that building a championship-caliber team means testing his roster early and often against the nation’s best, and Arizona checks every box.
Arizona, fresh off a 24-win campaign and a Sweet 16 run as a 4-seed, brings a proven track record under Tommy Lloyd. Since taking over in 2022, Lloyd has guided the Wildcats to three Sweet 16 appearances and several top-15 finishes.
This isn’t the first time these two bluebloods have squared off. UConn leads the all-time series 5–2, but Arizona claimed the last two meetings during a home-and-home in 2017 and 2018—Hurley’s first year at the helm with the Huskies.
Fast forward to now, and the Huskies are a powerhouse once again. After back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, UConn took a slight step back in 2024-25, finishing 24-11 and bowing out in the NCAA Round of 32.
However, despite the disappointing end to last season, the Huskies are reloading in a major way. With returning star Solo Ball, impact transfers Malachi Smith and Silas Demary Jr., and the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class, just ahead of Arizona’s, UConn is once again built to contend.
Adding Arizona, a perennial contender with a proven postseason pedigree, reinforces Hurley’s commitment to keeping the Huskies battle-tested and ready for March. It’s a bold scheduling move that reflects the program’s elevated expectations and its fearlessness in facing anyone, anywhere.