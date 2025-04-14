UConn, Dan Hurley Get Major Transfer Portal News on Monday
After falling short in their quest to three-peat, bounced in the second round by eventual champion Florida, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies wasted no time reloading. The reigning dynasty in college hoops just got sharper, landing former Dayton star Malachi Smith out of the transfer portal in a move that could prove pivotal in their hunt for a third national championship in four seasons.
Smith is coming off a career-best campaign, averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game on 42.4% shooting from the field and 38.3% from three. He served as Dayton’s engine, leading the team in usage rate (24.4%) and earning a reputation as a reliable decision-maker, posting a 2.51 assist-to-turnover ratio.
More impressively, Smith brings more than just efficiency. He’s a threat from well beyond the arc, fearless attacking the rim. He's also a smart interior passer, dishing out 58 assists to his Dayton teammates last season.
Smith's ability to break down defenses, find open shooters, or finish through contact adds a dynamic edge to an already potent UConn backcourt. He’ll likely serve as the sixth or seventh man, backing up newly acquired point guard Silas Demary Jr., filling the void left after Isaiah Abraham’s transfer to Georgetown. With that in mind, Smith will likely be in a role similar to that of Hassan Diarra during UConn’s 2024 title run, serving as a steadying presence who can change games off the bench.
Adding Smith is likely another in several steps UConn will navigate through the transfer portal. The team is still in need of a big man who can play either power forward or center, especially when Tarris Reed Jr. or incoming freshman Eric Reibe run into foul trouble.
Regardless, with Smith now on the roster, along with superstar additions like incoming freshman Jacob Furphy, the Huskies should be back in contention right away, looking to win their third title in four years.