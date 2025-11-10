Takeaways From UConn's Victory Over Florida State
The UConn Huskies held their home opener and raised their National Championship banner against the Florida State Seminoles and took care of business. They defeated the Seminoles 99-67 in a game that was never particularly close at all. They pretty much got in and got out and improved to 2-0 on the young season.
Along with the victory, there are some positives that the Huskies and head coach Geno Auriemma can take from this game. This was a win well-earned and well deserved and the defending national champions will take wins however they can get them.
1. Azzi Fudd had another strong game
The superstar forward for the Huskies just keeps having good games no matter the opponent. She put up over 20 points against the Cardinal in their opening game and put up 23 points against the Seminoles. She is just that good.
Fudd shot 9-15 from the field and 3-7 from three-point land. She just does not have an off night if at all. Auriemma has a star on his hands and should always expect a great performance when Fudd hits the court, she is that dominant.
2. Sarah Strong had another great game
The superstar sophomore, along with Fudd, also had a great game just like she did in the opener against the Cardinal. In this one against the Seminoles, Strong finished with 21 points on 7-10 from the field and 2-5 from three.
She is just dominant night after night, her and Fudd. These two carry the Huskies to wins game in and game out and it is no secret by now. The whole basketball world should know that these two single handedly can carry the Huskies to another National Championship and make them back-to-back champions.
Auriemma has done a masterful job with the two forwards. Every game they give it their all and just make sure that they are making the right plays and focusing on helping out their teammates as well. Husky nation and Auriemma are so lucky to have them in Storrs.
3. Transfer Kayleigh Heckel had herself a nice game
Heckel got into the game for about 21 minutes as she is primarily a bench player. She had a nice game against the Cardinal and then followed it up with another good game against the Seminoles.
She finished the game with 12 points on 6-12 from the field and looked like she belonged on the court. She is definitely a nice depth piece to have around Fudd and Strong coming off of the bench for Auriemma and the Huskies.
The Huskies in general are a very well-built team and are built to repeat as National Champions again. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it is a huge possibility.
