UConn May Have Rediscovered Championship Formula
Last season, Dan Hurley strutted into Madison Square Garden with his chest out, declaring the UConn Huskies were the rightful No. 1 team in the country. They were coming off two-straight national titles, sitting at No. 3 in the preseason poll, and chasing history.
However, the season ended with an unfortunate 24-11 campaign. To make things worse, the Huskies did not have a Sweet 16 appearance. That’s the kind of season that tests your formula. And this year, as one analyst sees it, Hurley may have finally cracked it again.
This year’s UConn roster looks like it is built for something special. Hurley’s squad is stacked top to bottom with a near-perfect blend of grizzled veterans and explosive young talent. The defending champs might have stumbled last year, but they’re back with the classic UConn edge.
Analyst Reveals the Secret Behind Dan Hurley’s New-Look UConn
Recently, on the Field of 68 podcast, college basketball analyst Rob Dauster gave his “hot take” on the UConn roster this season. In his words, “This UConn team is built the exact way that you want a UConn team to be built with the style that they play, right? You got the big guy in Tarris Reed that can score in the post, man. You got two of the best shooters you’re going to find in college basketball in Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins… He’s got the formula now.”
UConn's Stacked Roster
Dauster might be onto something. Reed Jr. is a 6’11” senior center who’s quickly emerging as the kind of anchor UConn desperately needs. Last season, he was the team’s best big man off the bench. This year, although the timeline for his return after a hamstring injury was September, the Huskies are taking it slow to ensure he is healthy for March.
Reed is Hurley’s “classic UConn big”. He is a mix of old-school footwork and rim protection, wrapped in pure muscle. Then there is the sharpshooting duo Dauster called out: Ball and Mullins.
Ball, who scored 18 points in the Huskies' recent exhibition win over Michigan State, continues to look like the Big East’s most feared shooter. He went 5-for-6 inside the arc and hit all five of his free throws. Last season, Ball made 99 three-pointers and tied for the fourth-most in a single campaign in UConn history.
Meanwhile, Mullins is entering his first season as a Husky. He is a McDonald’s All-American and top-20 recruit who scored 12 points in the exhibition game against Boston College. Mullins is sidelined for 6 weeks due to an ankle injury, but he is expected to return by the SentinelOne Showdown. When he does, Hurley’s spacing game gets downright scary.
Then there’s Alex Karaban, the unsung hero Dauster dubbed “the best fifth man in the history of college basketball.” The redshirt senior poured in 18 points of his own against Michigan State, going a perfect 8-of-8 from the line. His efficiency and leadership make him the glue guy who ties this entire rotation together. If he stays healthy, he could leave Storrs as one of UConn’s winningest players ever and maybe even a three-time national champion.
Let’s also not forget Silas Demary Jr., the Georgia transfer who Dauster said “people aren’t talking enough about.” Demary opened the Michigan State exhibition with back-to-back threes, setting the tone for the team. His size, poise, and ability to get to the line give Hurley that Tristen Newton-type playmaker he’s been searching for.
Demary Jr. arrives from Georgia, where he played two seasons and logged 70 games for the Bulldogs. He appeared in every game for both seasons and averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. These names alone make Huskies dangerous; however, Hurley’s team has ridiculous depth behind them, too.
Malachi Smith, the former Dayton starter, is a spark plug off the bench, while Jayden Ross and Jacob Furphy both had moments in the preseason, combining for clutch threes and hard-nosed defense. Ross could be looking at more minutes now with Mullins sidelined.
Even freshman Eric Reibe, the 7’1” project big, pulled down seven boards in limited minutes. The Huskies shot 42.3% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range in their 76–69 exhibition win against the Spartans, controlling the tempo and showcasing their defensive prowess.
That balance, offensive flow, defensive grit, and unselfish play is exactly what Dauster’s talking about when he says Hurley’s rediscovered his magic mix. This year, UConn looks like it's UConn again.
