Three Key Takeaways from UConn's Dominant Victory Over Georgetown

The UConn​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Huskies have kept their flawless season alive in Washington, D.C., with a display of sheer dominance over the Georgetown team that made it crystal clear why the Huskies still set the benchmark in college basketball.

The national champions from last season were simply unstoppable throughout the game, limiting the Hoyas to only 42 points as they won the game by 41 points and raised their record to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌20-0.

The game carried special meaning for senior Azzi Fudd, who played in front of her hometown crowd for the final time in a UConn uniform.

"I was actually watching one of my old high school games over break and the team we were playing against, it was like five D-I players, To look at that and to see just, like, that's who you're competing against. ... That's not something a lot of players get to experience in high school." Azzi said.

Sarah Strong Continues Her Historic Season

Sarah​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Strong scored 25 points, had eight rebounds and dished out five assists against Georgetown, making her performance a historically significant one.

At the end of the first half, Strong was already in double figures with 21 points compared to Georgetown's total of 20 points. Her overpowering of the team is indicative of how far ahead she is in comparison to college basketball players at this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

The Defense Has Reached Championship Form

Jan 19, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Kayleigh Heckel (9) reacts after her basket and being fouled by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ defense was incredible and practically took the air out of the room for the Hoyas. Georgetown managed to hit only one of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc and were responsible for28 turnovers leading to the Huskies 35 points.

Forcing an unbelievable 15 steals in the first half alone, the Huskies' Shade Ashlynn was responsible for five of the steals.

UConn's defensive performance was suffocating. Georgetown shot 1-19 from three-point range and committed 28 turnovers, leading to 35 UConn points. The Huskies forced 15 steals in the first half alone, with Ashlynn Shade recording five of them.

UConn Dominates Early

The opening minutes set the tone perfectly. UConn built a 20-2 lead by forcing seven Georgetown turnovers before the Hoyas scored their first basket. This wasn't just aggressive defense, it was smart, calculated pressure that exploited every Georgetown weakness.

Serah Williams added four blocks and three steals, showing the versatility that makes this defense nearly impossible to solve.

UConn plays at Seton Hall tomorrow at noon in South Orange, New Jersey.

