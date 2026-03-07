How to Watch UConn's Conference Tournament Game Live

After making the regular season look like a cakewalk, the UConn Huskies are now headed to the Big East Tournament. They enter the quarterfinals with a 31–0 overall record and a perfect 20–0 mark in conference play. This marks the Huskies’ 11th undefeated regular season in program history.

Now with the regular season behind and postseason underway, the program will look to win its 31st conference tournament championship and its 24th since joining the Big East. UConn opens its Big East Tournament run against No. 8 seed Georgetown in the quarterfinals today at noon at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Where to Watch UConn's First 2026 Big East Tournament Game

The 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament will be broadcast across Peacock and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). All 10 tournament games will air live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the championship game scheduled for March 9.

Today's quarterfinal round has two doubleheader sessions, with games scheduled in both the afternoon and evening. UConn’s matchup against Georgetown will tip off at noon, and with that, the top-seeded Huskies begin their tournament run.

Fans looking to stream the games can watch the entire tournament live on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. The Peacock Premium plan starts at $10.99 per month.

For viewers who prefer watching on television, the games streaming on Peacock will also be available live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). The network is widely available through major providers such as Xfinity and YouTube TV.

UConn vs. Georgetown Preview

The Huskies have won 12 consecutive conference tournament titles; the unbeaten team might just make that 13. And if recent history is testimony, the Huskies are more than prepared for this tournament.

The Huskies are coming off their unbeaten campaign that was capped off with an 85–49 win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. Azzi Fudd led the scoring with 14 points, while Sarah Strong had a do-it-all outing with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six steals.

Feb 22, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots the ball against the Providence Friars in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Four players reached double figures, underscoring the depth that has made UConn so difficult to slow down this year. Additionally, the Huskies enter the tournament averaging 88.5 points per game, the second-highest mark in college basketball, while allowing just 50.7 points.

However, Georgetown is no easy opponent. The Hoyas punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 62–58 win over Butler. The Hoyas are led offensively by Khia Miller, who averages 9.2 points per game.

The Hoyas also score 63.4 points per game while giving up 61.8, resulting in a modest +1.6 scoring margin and a +50 differential overall. While the numbers are good, the Huskies have a +37.8 scoring margin.

