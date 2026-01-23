UConn Dominates Georgetown in Road Victory

The UConn Huskies continued their domination this season, as they took down Georgetown in a 83-42 victory on the road.

UConn improves to 20-0 and stays on top of the Big East at 10-0, marking their best start since they were 37-0 ahead of the 2018 National Championship Game.

Georgetown falls to 11-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big East, ending their two-game winning streak they had coming into this matchup.

UConn also improves to 53-2 in the all-time series with 41 straight wins since 1994. Their last defeat came on Feb. 27, 1993, 64-62.

Huskies Jump Out to Massive Lead in First Half

The Huskies immediately got after it and started off the game with a 20-2 run at the 3:12 mark in the first quarter. Sophomore forward Sarah Strong and graduate student guard Azzi Fudd each made four baskets for eight points each.

Jan 15, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) on the court against the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Georgetown used an 8-0 run to end the first quarter, cutting the deficit to just 10 points, 20-10, as UConn missed all final five shots.

UConn then went on another massive run to start the second quarter, with a 21-2 run and taking a 41-12 lead at the 4:52 mark. They also outscored Georgetown 10-8 the rest of the period and led 51-20 at halftime.

Strong led the Huskies with 13 points, making all four shots, three 3-pointers and two foul shots she took in the second quarter. Fudd and senior forward Serah Williams also added six points in the quarter.

UConn Holds Large Lead Throughout Second Half

UConn didn't play as well to start the second half, just outscoring Georgetown 9-8 in the third quarter.

The road team shot 26.7% and the home team shot 18.8%, amounting to just 17 total points in the period. Freshman forward Blanca Quiñonez had four points, the most for the Huskies.

Dec 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Blanca Quiñonez (4) drives the ball against DePaul Blue Demons guard Alayna West (3) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Huskies were much better in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hoyas 23-14, shooting 7-for-11 from the field, 63.6%, and 7-for-7 from the foul line.

Seven different players scored for the Huskies in the fourth quarter, with Williams scoring six points to lead the way.

Players of the Game for UConn

Strong continued cementing her status as one of the best players in the country, as she dominated in this win for UConn.

She scored 25 points, shooting 10-for-17 from the field, adding three 3-pointers and two foul shots, while leading UConn with eight rebounds and forcing four steals.

Fudd put up 19 points herself, shooting 8-for-19 from the field, making three 3-pointers, while tying Strong for a team-high five assists.

Williams got into double-digits with 12 points, grabbing six rebounds and making a team-high four blocks.

UConn used their strong defense to propel them to victory, making 19 steals and forcing 28 Georgetown turnovers, scoring 35 points off of them.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!