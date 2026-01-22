UConn's Two Keys To Victory vs. Georgetown

Sitting at a perfect 19-0 (9-0), it's clear there's nothing that can phase the UConn Huskies.

Coming off their 85-47 win over Notre Dame, the Huskies are at an all time high. The Fighting Irish fell out of the Top 25 right before that game, but it's not like they would've been in it for much longer regardless.

Now riding a 19 game winning streak, UConn is searching for their 10th conference win. The likes of Villanova and Seton Hall are both 8-2, but UConn already took care of business against those teams in the past few weeks.

11-7 (4-5) Georgetown certainly isn't the scariest team in the world, but anything can happen when a team gets to play on their home court. For what it's worth, the Hoyas are riding a two game winning streak and they'll absolutely try to use that momentum to their advantage.

1. Don't Play Down To Their Opponent

GAMEDAY



🆚 Georgetown

📍 Washington, DC

⏰ 7:30 PM

📺 TNT/truTV pic.twitter.com/5XsP6Ibobf — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 22, 2026

Looking at their last three road games in particular, this hasn't been an issue. Dating back to December 28, UConn has outscored their opponents 279-154. While neither Butler, Providence or Creighton are exactly top teams in the conference, that doesn't excuse the fact they were all embarrassed at at home.

The Hoyas are 8-2 at home this season which certainly bodes well knowing the Huskies are coming to town. That said, Georgetown did just drop a home game to Xavier, 52-51, in a game they likely should've never lost. Had they come out on top in that one, they'd be coming into this game having won four of their last five.

It'll be interesting to see if the Hoyas defense can hang with UConn as they've done quite well for themselves this season. Having allowed just 59.1 points per game in their last 10, one can only imagine what this Huskies offense is up against, knowing they're averaging 89.3 points per game in the same 10 game span.

2. Take The Crowd Out Early

The best way the Huskies take control of this game is by getting off to a dominant start. Time and time again, head coach Geno Auriemma is able to come up with a game plan that overwhelms the opposing team in the first few minutes.

In their last three home games, Georgetown hasn't scored more than 76 points. They dropped 90 on Stonehill, 93 on Elon and 94 on Towson, but those teams are nowhere near the level of UConn. While the crowd may have been rocking for those games, it'll likely be a different story when the Huskies come to town.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!