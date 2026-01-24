Two Takeaways from UConn's Dominant Win Over Seton Hall

UConn Huskies beat the Seton Hall Pirates 92-52 on Jan. 24 in Newark, New Jersey to stay unbeaten at 21-0. The game got moved up a day because of a winter storm headed to the area.

Seton Hall tried to stay close early as they trailed by eight after the first quarter, but UConn pulled away in the second. A big run gave the Huskies a 22-point halftime lead, and the Pirates were never able to recover.

What stood out was how UConn's bench took over. Their defense gave Seton Hall problems all game long too. The Huskies shot better, rebounded better, and controlled the pace from start to finish.

Bench Players Come Through Big

Blanca Quiñonez had her best game of the season. The sophomore guard scored 16 points and ran the offense when the starters sat. She also got to the rim when Seton Hall's defense sagged and kicked it out when they collapsed.

Quiñonez hit seven of her nine shots. She also handed out four assists and had three steals. Playing 28 minutes off the bench, she gave UConn exactly what they needed.

Allie Ziebell hit shots from outside and finished with 11 points. Kayleigh Heckel played her minutes well and added eight points for the team. Every time Seton Hall tried to make a run, someone from the bench answered back. That's what good depth looks like when everyone's ready.

The starters didn't have to do everything. Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd got their points, but they also got rest. That matters this late in the season when games pile up.

Mariana Valenzuela scored 18 for Seton Hall and played hard. Savannah Catalon added 13 points. But one or two players can't beat an entire rotation, especially when the other team keeps sending in well-rested players.

Full-Court Press Wears Down Seton Hall

UConn pressured the ball all game. Seton Hall had trouble getting it across halfcourt. Simple passes became risky. The Pirates turned it over 27 times trying to break the pressure.

Every mistake turned into points. UConn got steals in the backcourt and scored in transition. They had 20 fast break points while Seton Hall had zero. The Huskies turned defense into offense over and over.

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ when the Pirates managed to get past halfcourt, UConn's defense was still there. Seton Hall got some offensive rebounds but they didn't score from them as UConn was in perfect defensive positioning. The Huskies had five blocks and they denied everything up to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌basket.

The lead grew to 40 by the end. UConn was able to make 58 percent of its shots while limiting Seton Hall to only 31 percent. The Huskies improved to 21-0 and are looking like the team that would be the toughest to beat in the Big East as we look further ahead.

