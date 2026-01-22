UConn vs. Seton Hall Game Rescheduled

The UConn Huskies have had a great season so far, but they'll have a change to their schedule for an upcoming game.

UConn announced in a press release that their upcoming game vs. Seton Hall at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, N.J. was moved a day early due to inclement weather. This moves the game from the original noon tip-off on Jan. 25 to a noon tip-off on Jan. 24.

The game will still take place on streaming Peacock and television with NBC Sports Network.

Both teams are at the top of the Big East and will now play one day earlier in one of the bigger conference games this season.

Why Was the UConn Game Moved Back a Day?

The forecast for this weekend shows the biggest storm of the winter, which will impact states all across the continental United States.

This storm begins all the way down in the southwest in Texas and Oklahoma on Jan. 22, which will go from New Mexico to Virginia with winter weather coming on Jan. 24.

Heavy snow is the cause for concern, which will start during the weekend, but mostly on Jan. 25, hitting the northeast. Ice is also a potential issue with the cold temperatures and the stomr should last through the weekend into Jan. 26.

This will impact travel for the Huskies going to face the Pirates, which is why they moved the game earlier, so that they will try and avoid the inclement weather.

Big Time Matchup in the Big East

UConn has been the best team in women's basketball this season at 19-0 and 9-0 in Big East play and is looking to keep their winning streak going.

Seton Hall is one of the better teams in the Big East at 14-5 overall and 8-2 in the conference, tied for second in the Big East along with Villanova.

The Huskies dominated the Pirates in both team's second Big East game, in an 84-48 victory at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn. on Jan. 3.

Jan 3, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots the ball against Seton Hall Pirates forward Natalia Hall-Rosa (3) in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sophomore forward Sarah Strong led UConn with 18 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, plus making eight rebounds and four steals.

Graduate guard Azzi Fudd also had a strong showing with 16 points, making four 3-pointers, while sophomore guard Allie Ziebel made four 3-pointers as well for the Huskies.

The Huskies forced 32 turnovers, which they scored 35 points off in the win over the Pirates.

UConn has a 56-1 record all-time vs. Seton Hall with 42 straight wins, only losing on Jan. 5, 1994 at 74-53 in Newark, N.J.

