UConn vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds for Big East Tournament Final

The UConn Huskies and St. John's Red Storm have been in a league of their own in the Big East all season long, and now they'll rightfully face each other in the Big East Tournament Final.

The two teams split their regular-season series. St. John's won 81-72 on February 6, and then UConn got its revenge on February 25, putting up one of the most impressive defensive victories of the season with a 72-40 victory.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's rubber match for all the marbles.

UConn vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UConn -2.5 (-110)

St. John's +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UConn -140

St. John's +116

Total

OVER 143.5 (-110)

UNDER 143.5 (-110)

UConn vs. St. John's How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 14

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): FOX

UConn Record: 29-4 (17-3 in Big East)

St. John's Record: 27-6 (18-2 in Big East)

UConn vs. St. John's Betting Trends

UConn is 13-20 ATS this season

St. John's is 20-12-1 ATS this season

The OVER is 18-15 in UConn games this season

The UNDER is 13-20 ATS in St. John's games this season

UConn vs. St. John's Key Player to Watch

Tarris Reed Jr. C - UConn Huskies

Tarris Reed Jr. dominated the Red Storm in the last meeting between these two teams and was the main reason for the Huskies' 72-40 win. He put up 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and most importantly, six blocks. He completely owned the front court both offensively and defensively. St. John's will have to find an answer for him in the rematch.

UConn vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick

The second of the two games between these two teams was the more telling performance, in my opinion. UConn figured out that if you can dominate the interior, you can completely shut down St. John's. The Red Storm doesn't have a perimeter game to turn to if they can't get things going down low. The fact that UConn ranks ninth in opponent two-point field goal percentage (45.2%) proves this to be the case. Tarris Reed Jr. should be set up for another big game in the Big East Final.

On top of all that, UConn is overall the much better shooting team, ranking 27th in effective field goal percentage, while St. John's ranks just 203rd.

I'll back the Huskies as a slight favorite in this must-watch matchup.

Pick: UConn -2.5 (-110)

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