UConn vs Georgetown Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Huskies Can Beat Hoyas

The UConn Huskies closed their regular season with an 85–49 win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. With that win, the Huskies have pushed their winning streak to 47 games, matching the fifth-longest run in Division I women’s basketball history.

And the numbers behind the streak are just as impressive. The Huskies have an average victory margin of nearly 38 points, the third-largest in Division I history, trailing only two former Huskies teams.

That consistency is built on defense, depth, and relentless offensive pressure. And that is exactly what the Huskies need to face Georgetown in the Big East tournament. This season, UConn’s challenge isn’t improvement so much as sustaining the consistency that has defined its run.

1. Maintain the Defensive Pressure That Carried UConn All Season

The Huskies' defense has been brilliant all season. They allow just 50.7 points per game while forcing 25 turnovers per contest and creating chaos with 15.7 steals per game. Meanwhile, opponents shoot just 33.8% from the field and 27.9% from three-point range.

The Huskies also make 33.9 points off turnovers per game, turning defensive pressure into instant offense. Against a Georgetown squad that averages 16.8 turnovers per game, that defensive aggression could quickly tilt the game in UConn’s favor

However, the Hoyas showed in their 62–58 win over Butler that they can play well offensively. Georgetown dominated the offensive glass 18–5 and had a 19–3 edge in second-chance points. They were also 42–18 on the paint.

2. Lean on Depth and Balanced Scoring

This year’s UConn 15-player roster is one of Geno Auriemma’s most complete in recent seasons. After multiple injury-plagued years, the Huskies finally entered the postseason with a deep and healthy rotation.

Sarah Strong headlines the team after winning Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold joined her on the All-Big East First Team. Meanwhile, freshman Blanca Quiñonez made an immediate impact, earning Freshman of the Year and Sixth Woman of the Year honors.

the 2025-26 Huskies



ready for our next chapter pic.twitter.com/vSiWekpwU5 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 7, 2026

In their final regular-season game, four players scored in double figures, with Strong adding 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six steals. Meanwhile, Allie Ziebell added 13 points. Georgetown, meanwhile, relies more heavily on a handful of contributors.

Khia Miller leads the Hoyas with 9.2 points per game, while players like Destiny Agubata, Brianna Scott, and Laila Jewett provide additional scoring bursts. Jewett, for example, poured in 19 points in the win over Butler. Still, depth remains the biggest difference between the programs.

3. Push the Pace and Let the Offense Flow

UConn averages 88.5 points per game, one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball. Georgetown, by comparison, averages 63.4 points per game and plays at a far more deliberate tempo.

Port Chester, NY native Kayleigh Heckel gets to the basket! pic.twitter.com/Xoxzs7TaNM — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 2, 2026

The efficiency gap is no doubt a difference in style. UConn shoots 52.5% from the field and 39.4% from three, while Georgetown shoots 39.7% overall and 30.1% from deep. When the Huskies get into rhythm, moving the ball for their 24 assists per game, they can overwhelm defenses with quick scoring runs.

Georgetown’s offense, on the other hand, tends to rely more on half-court possessions and physical play around the basket. Their rebounding sits at 35.9 per game, and they average just 63.4 points per game and 11.9 assists.

