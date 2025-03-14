UConn Accomplishes Major Big East Tournament Feat Thursday Night
The number one song in 2004 was Usher's "Yeah!" and the number one movie was Shrek 2. It's hard to believe that it was 21 years ago, but it is even harder to believe that it was the last time that UConn beat Villanova in the Big East Tournament. Tonight's rare victory ended the over two-decade spell.
Uconn was led by senior forward Alex Karaban who poured in a team-high 18 points, 15 of those came in the second half. Liam Mcneeley, Samson Johnson, and Solo Ball were the only other Huskies to eclipse double figures.
The difference in the game was the second half. Villanova only went six deep and the veteran Husky squad wore them out. UConn won the second half by an astounding 42-20 mark to make up for a back-and-forth first frame.
This win over Villanova sets up an amazing semifinal round at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The first game of the night tips off at 6:30 between the Marquette Golden Eagles and Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm. That game sets the table for the 9:00 pm nightcap between UConn and the Creighton Blue Jays. The winner of each will square off on Saturday night to take the Big East Tournament crown.
This is as good of a Big East Tournament as there has ever been. Each team that is still alive has a story that is worth telling: UConn fighting adversity after back-to-back national championships, Rick Pitino restoring St. Johns to prominence, Doug McDermott stealing the show and Marquette finding a way.
No matter how this Big East final four shakes out, whoever hoists the trophy will have earned the right. This is the way Big East basketball was meant to be played, this is the way the Big East champion was meant to be determined.