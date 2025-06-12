UConn Basketball Receives Promising Rating Through Analytics Software
The UConn Huskies were unable to 3-peat last season, ending their season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 77-75 loss to the eventual champion Florida Gators. The team finished 3rd in the Big East behind a 14-6 record and 21-11 overall behind seventh-year head coach Dan Hurley.
This offseason has presented many changes for the team, with Liam McNeeley headed to the NBA Draft, Alex Karaban annoucing his return to the program instead of moving to the next level, and multiple addiitions through the transfer portal.
Despite the changing scenery and disappointing end to the season, Hurley has went as far as calling UConn the basketball capital of the world this offseason.
With the positive news of Karaban's returned, coupled with the transfer portal additions of guard Silas Demary Jr., who averaged 13.5 points for the Georgia Bulldogs last season and guard Malachi Smith, who averaged 10.4 points for the Dayton Flyers, it is no surprise ESPN's Dick Vitale said the Huskies could be a Final Four team once again next season.
Evan Miyakawa, a college basketball analyst who has been featured by ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athlets, and Sports Illustrated recently introduced a "Roster Outlook" tool to look ahead at the college basketball season. The tool has an extremely promising outlook on the Huskies upcoming year.
Siting Karaban's return along with the addition of Demary and Smith through the portal, it seems that the Huskies expectations have risen once again. As a senior with two national championships under his belt, Karaban will provide critical experience and leadership to the team and incoming transfers, while the transfers will provide a necessary offensive boost to Hurley's squad.
Whether they will be able to be placed in the correct spot is yet to be seen, but it is clear that all the correct pieces are coming together in Storrs next season with ever-climbing expectations.