UConn Huskies Transfer Sends Strong Message to Program
After the UConn Huskies landed redshirt senior transfer Alec Millender in the portal last month, the program gave fans a first glimpse of the team's newest guard last week.
The UConn Huskies Basketball page on X gave Millender a warm welcome on Sunday, with the post stating "Welcome to Storrs, Alec!"
Millender stated his excitement for his new program, claiming that he is ready to get to work.
"Ready to get to work man, happy to be here," Millender said. "Just excited to be here man. Got in the gym a little bit, shot around and I’m just really excited to get with the guys man, play in front of Husky nation. I can’t wait, just brining that energy, that liveliness every day, every day to the team, to the fans, to the world."
The former IIUPUI veteran is coming off a solid campaign with the Jaguars last season, as he averaged 8.2 points and 3.7 assists per game in 32 games played. Millender brings plenty of efficiency to the Huskies' offense, which was clear last season when he shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.
With a big-time scoring threat leaving the program for the NBA Draft in Liam McNeeley, Millender could be a nice addition to the team's bench rotation. He will join a backcourt group that includes Solo Ball and gives head coach Dan Hurley another veteran to add in the mix.
