Legend Dick Vitale Gives UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Elite Ranking

ESPN's Dick Viatle ranked the UConn Huskies as one of his top-five teams in NCAA basketball right now.

Tommy Wild

Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley greets Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) after he left the game late in the 2nd half against the Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley greets Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) after he left the game late in the 2nd half against the Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies and Dan Gurley have been busy this offseason, bringing in several notable players through the transfer portal.

This activity has garnered the attention of multiple people across the basketball world. One of the most legendary college basketball analysts and announcers the game has ever seen believes the Huskies will be one of the top programs in the nation.

ESPN's Dick Vitale ranked his current top-12 teams heading into next year, and he has the Huskies ranked at No. 4. The other programs ahead of UConn are the Florida Gators, Houston Cougars, and Purdue Boilermakers.

"The Huskies are howling again. Solo Ball and Alex Karaban return, bolstered by transfers Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith. This squad has Final Four potential written all over it," wrote Vitale in his story.

Alex Karaban (11) celebrates a 3 pointer
Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) celebrates a 3 pointer during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

UConn may have lost their best player as Liam McNeeley prepares for the NBA draft, but an argument can be made that this Huskies lineup is more well-rounded and more of a complete roster than last year's squad.

Demary's addition will give Hurley another option he can run the offense through, and Malachi Smith proved to be a consistent shooter during his four seasons with the Dayton Flyers.

Additionally, the return of both Karaban and Ball for another season at UConn will give the Huskies the championship DNA and experience they need to win their third NCAA title in four years.

Time will tell what this team actually looks like on the floor together, but on paper, they certainly look like one of the best rosters in college basketball, and Vitale's recent rankings agree with that statement.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

