Legend Dick Vitale Gives UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Elite Ranking
The UConn Huskies and Dan Gurley have been busy this offseason, bringing in several notable players through the transfer portal.
This activity has garnered the attention of multiple people across the basketball world. One of the most legendary college basketball analysts and announcers the game has ever seen believes the Huskies will be one of the top programs in the nation.
ESPN's Dick Vitale ranked his current top-12 teams heading into next year, and he has the Huskies ranked at No. 4. The other programs ahead of UConn are the Florida Gators, Houston Cougars, and Purdue Boilermakers.
"The Huskies are howling again. Solo Ball and Alex Karaban return, bolstered by transfers Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith. This squad has Final Four potential written all over it," wrote Vitale in his story.
UConn may have lost their best player as Liam McNeeley prepares for the NBA draft, but an argument can be made that this Huskies lineup is more well-rounded and more of a complete roster than last year's squad.
Demary's addition will give Hurley another option he can run the offense through, and Malachi Smith proved to be a consistent shooter during his four seasons with the Dayton Flyers.
Additionally, the return of both Karaban and Ball for another season at UConn will give the Huskies the championship DNA and experience they need to win their third NCAA title in four years.
Time will tell what this team actually looks like on the floor together, but on paper, they certainly look like one of the best rosters in college basketball, and Vitale's recent rankings agree with that statement.
