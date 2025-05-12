UConn, Dan Hurley Given Idea of What to Expect from New Recruit
With UConn’s core rotation already in place heading into this upcoming season, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley wasn’t looking for a headline-making transfer. He wanted a reliable, high-character depth piece who could grow into a contributor over time. That's where Jacob Ross, who recently committed to the Huskies, comes into the mix.
The 6-foot-5 wing, younger brother of returning junior Jayden Ross, committed to UConn last week after receiving his release from Minnesota following a coaching change. A three-star prospect out of SoCal Academy in California, Ross brings athleticism, defensive versatility, and an unselfish approach, which is exactly what the Huskies are targeting to round out their roster.
“He is super unselfish and willing to do what it takes to win,” said SoCal Academy head coach Julius von Hanzlik to the Connecticut Insider. “It is not about the bright lights with Jacob. It is about the results with him. He is extremely coachable.”
Ross averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds last season, often defending positions 1 through 5. Von Hanzlik praised his blend of ballhandling, length, and defensive grit, describing him as a wing who can also serve as a secondary ballhandler and guard the opposing team’s top perimeter threat.
“I would say he is best as a wing at a place like UConn and could come in and play majority off the ball but also be a secondary ballhandler,” von Hanzlik said. “He would also guard the other team’s best perimeter guy. He will bring toughness and rebounding for them in the backcourt.”
While Ross may not immediately crack UConn's rotation, his mindset and physical tools give him the chance to develop into a meaningful piece down the line that could become a staple in Hurley's rotation.
“I would say he is more of a glue guy,” von Hanzlik said. “He’s a glue guy from the perspective that he is going to come in and do whatever he needs to do to stick, whether that be pass, dribble, shoot, score, rebound, [or] defend. He is a connector who is going to connect everybody.”