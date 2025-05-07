UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receives Official Visit From Star Forward's Brother
After decommitting from Minnesota in March, Jacob Ross has found himself back in familiar territory, this time, as a recruit on an official visit to the UConn Huskies, where his older brother Jayden is already on the roster.
As a 6-foot-5 forward and three-star prospect, Jacob is hoping to carve his path in Storrs while continuing a family legacy that his older brother has been building.
Jacob, who played alongside Jayden at Long Island Lutheran and with Team Melo on the AAU circuit, spent this past season at SoCal Academy. He originally chose Minnesota over schools like Kansas State and VCU, but reopened his recruitment after head coach Ben Johnson was fired and Niko Medved took over in Minneapolis.
With UConn looking to bolster its roster with high-upside, under-the-radar talent, Jacob Ross fits the bill. Huskies general manager Tom Moore has emphasized the program’s desire to fill out its final scholarships with players who can raise the competition level in practice and potentially develop into contributors down the line. Ross fits multiple positional needs as a wing, a combo guard, and a combo forward who brings a gritty, versatile skillset
“I would describe my game as a Swiss Army knife," Ross told On3 in October. "Someone who’s going to be a dog and someone who’s going to do what it takes to win."
With three to five scholarships likely opening up depending on pending NCAA legislation, UConn’s path forward could include a Ross reunion on the hardwood. And if Jacob Ross does don a Huskies uniform, it won’t just be a family affair. It'll be another step for Dan Hurley and the Huskies to get back on track towards winning another national title.