UConn, Dan Hurley Loses Key Staffer to Princeton
The UConn Huskies are preparing for a new chapter without one of Dan Hurley’s most trusted advisors. After six impactful seasons in Storrs, video and scouting coordinator Mathew Johnson has accepted an assistant coaching role at Princeton under Tigers head coach Mitch Henderson.
Johnson’s departure is a significant loss for the Huskies. Since joining UConn in 2019 as a graduate assistant, the New Jersey native rose through the ranks to become a vital part of the program’s engine room.
The former Huskies coordinator oversaw film breakdowns, opponent scouting, game strategy planning, and helped shape top-tier recruiting classes in 2023 and 2025. His fingerprints were all over UConn’s dominance, contributing to a 149-52 record, two national titles, and five NCAA Tournament appearances
"Mat has done great things for us the last few years and played an important role in our championship success," said Hurley. "He's a hard worker and smart basketball mind who can connect with players at a high level. Mat will do a tremendous job at Princeton as he takes the next step in what will be a long and successful career in coaching."
Johnson’s move brings him back to his roots in New Jersey, where he once played under Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley Sr. at St. Anthony High School. He described his time at UConn as “transformative,” crediting it for shaping his coaching philosophy and passion for player development.
At Princeton, Johnson joins a staff eager to harness his experience and championship pedigree. But in Storrs, his departure leaves big shoes to fill as the Huskies look to maintain their national dominance.