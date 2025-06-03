UConn HC Dan Hurley Reveals Early Thoughts on New Players
After a rare step back last season, UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is aggressively reloading for another title run. Recently, the Huskies officially welcomed three new additions, Dwayne Koroma, Jacob Ross, and Alec Millender, rounding out an already impressive incoming class.
“The staff has done a tremendous job in rounding out our incoming class,” Hurley said in a team press release. “The combination of potential, experience, talent, and skill will be a tremendous help to our program as we pursue our championship goals.”
Koroma, a 6-foot-8 forward from Le Moyne, brings elite efficiency and versatility in the frontcourt. The Berlin, Germany native averaged 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 71.4% from the field, fifth-best in the NCAA last season.
“Dwayne is a physical, talented big who can play a variety of roles for us,” Hurley said. “His game experience is extremely valuable, and he is coming off his best season. Dwayne is an efficient scorer and gets on the glass, which is crucial to our success.”
Joining him is 6-foot-5 wing Jacob Ross, the younger brother of UConn returner Jayden Ross. A top-200 national recruit out of SoCal Academy, Ross adds athleticism and familiarity with the program’s culture.
“Jacob Ross obviously comes from a great family we know well and will fit in seamlessly with our culture,” Hurley said. “He is a gifted athlete who has played on winning teams. We’re excited about his development.”
Meanwhile, Alec Millender arrives as a seasoned guard after stops at Wayne State and IU Indianapolis. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 assists, and shot 43.5% from deep last year.
“Alec (Millender) is a guard who has played in a ton of games and has consistently leveled up. He can score, distribute, and has turned into an excellent outside shooter," Hurley shared. "His toughness and game experience will fit in well with our program."
With a mix of veteran talent and elite freshmen, like five-star Braylon Mullins and four-star Eric Reibe, Hurley’s Huskies look ready to bounce back and contend once again.