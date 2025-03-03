UConn Freshman Liam McNeeley Cruises To Third-Straight Big East FOTW
UConn Huskies diaper dandy Liam McNeeley is the best freshman in the Big East Conference, and he’s stacking up the accolades to prove it.
McNeeley was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week on Monday for the third week running and seventh time overall this season. In two wins over Georgetown and Providence last week, McNeeley averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds for Dan Hurley’s 20-9 ball club.
McNeeley also exuded efficiency in the two games, shooting 45.5 percent from three and 50.0 percent from the field.
McNeeley leads the Huskies in points per game this season (15.3) and is third on the team in total points scored (322) despite missing eight games with a high ankle sprain.
McNeeley is the co-frontrunner for Big East Freshman of the Year along with Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, who hasn’t played since February 15 and will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.
Assuming McNeeley plays in both of UConn’s remaining league games — Wednesday versus Marquette and Saturday versus Seton Hall — McNeeley will have played in 12 conference games to Sorber’s 13.
Still, some have argued that McNeeley has had a superior year to Sorber due to McNeeley being a higher-performing player from a national perspective.
McNeeley first put the national media on notice back on December 14 with a 26-point masterclass in a win over then No. 8-ranked Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden.
More recently, McNeeley made national headlines again when he exploded for 38 points and 10 rebounds in a huge road win over Creighton on February 11.
Sorber’s had a few monster games this season, but nothing on the level of McNeeley versus Creighton.
Georgetown’s lack of any blockbuster, marquee wins (nationally speaking) as compared with UConn also helps McNeeley’s case for the award.
