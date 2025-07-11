UConn Freshman Phenom Lands Impressive Ranking Entering 2025-26
Heading into the 2025-26 season, there's tons of hype surrounding UConn Huskies freshman phenom Braylon Mullins. So much so, many expect Mullins to be a one-and-done prospect for the Huskies and enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Well, according to The Athletic, Mullins might be a top-ten selection if he chooses to do so.
According to author Sam Vecenie, Mullins is his seventh-best prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Although that might seem high for a soon-to-be freshman, Vecenie believes that Mullins has the potential to be a day-one difference maker.
"This is probably where I differ most from the consensus," Vecenie wrote. "Mullins was one of my favorite high school prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. He’s a complete wing who profiles incredibly well toward the NBA. He’s an obscenely high-level shooter, having hit 42 percent of his 3s on the AAU circuit on high volume last year, per Synergy. If you leave him in transition, you’re dead. If you struggle to chase around screens, you’re in deep trouble.
"Mullins was also one of the best defensive guards I saw in the class, with an incredibly aggressive and disruptive mindset on that end of the court. As a driver, he picks his spots well and is an excellent finisher on the interior with real timing as a cutter. He makes quick decisions. Mullins is this year’s Kon Knueppel: a player who many have off their preseason draft boards because of his perceived weaknesses but one who will ultimately prove worthy of being a one-and-done."
The comparison to Knueppel, who went fourth overall to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2025 NBA Draft, feels like a solid one for Mullins. Knueppel is considering a lights-out shooter with few holes in his game, showcasing the ability to adapt within in a team's flow on either end of the court at Duke, just like Mullins projects to be this season with the Huskies.
The goal for the Huskies is to win a national title and if Mullins lives up to the expectations, then UConn could have an incredible season with their freshman phenom running the show.