UConn HC Dan Hurley Embarrassed By His Own Viral Comment
UConn head coach Dan Hurley has become known for his boisterous antics on the sideline and this has led to viral moments on social media.
On Jan. 22, Hurley was caught on camera interacting with an official and calling himself the "best coach in the f---ing sport."
During an interview with Jon Wertheim of "60 Minutes," Hurley was able to laugh at this moment but admitted he was 'embarrassed.'
"I'm complex," Hurley said. "Now listen, if I knew the camera was on me, there's no way I would have said it. But I'm embarrassed."
Hurley grew up in a basketball family, learning coaching from his father and Naismith Hall of Famer, Bob Hurley Sr.
Hurley's journey landed him in Storrs in 2018. He built the program back into prominence in the Big East, highlighted by consecutive National Championships.
UConn wrapped up a 22-9 regular season on Saturday with an 81-50 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies will enter the Big East Tournament with a conference record of 14-6.
The Huskies will enter the postseason in search of a third consecutive championship. Hurley leads his team with a fire on the sideline that is meant to raise the level of play to another level.
"When I get into it, sometimes I will say or do anything that I think will give me some type of an advantage," Hurley said. "Either with an official or firing my team up or with carrying myself with a confidence and swagger that will give my team the ability to play better."