UConn Heads to National Championship With Win Over Illinois

The UConn Huskies and head coach Dan Hurley are headed back to the National Championship Game for the third time in four seasons. The Huskies defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 71-62 in the Final Four and officially went 2-0 against them this season.

Freshman Braylon Mullins and center Tarris Reed Jr. really stepped up when the Huskies needed them most. Mullins finished the game with 15 points on 5-14 shooting and 4-7 from beyond the three-point line. Mullins hit a huge three pointer with less than a minute to play for UConn.

Reed Jr. finished the game with 17 points on 6-12 shooting and also grabbed 11 rebounds for the Huskies. The Huskies needed their two superstars to step up and they got the contributions from them when they absolutely had to have it.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dan Hurley knows what it takes to win as he already has two National Titles on his resume and heading back to a third one already in four years, speaks volumes. Hurley had last year's National Champion on the ropes last season, the Florida Gators, as the Huskies led by 10 in the second half and only lost by 2.

Hurley had his guys ready to play in this one and as a result, has his team one win away from another title. The Huskies and Hurley absolutely deserve this one as they have something special here as they will await the winner of the Arizona Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines in the other National Semifinal.

Getting a rematch with Arizona would be sweet for Hurley's Crew

Every UConn fan remembers earlier in the season when the Huskies and Wildcats faced off in Storrs where the Wildcats won 71-67. But the Huskies were missing Reed Jr. and Mullins in that game due to injury.

But now that this matchup could happen for a second time with a title on the line, the Huskies are now at full health and have a better chance than they did the first time. The WIldcats are a very good team, but regardless who comes out of that semifinal, Hurley needs to have his team ready.

It would be bittersweet for the Huskies to get a rematch with Arizona and defeat them on the biggest stage and bring home a championship. This matchup would be the most intriguing knowing that everything is on the line and both teams are healthy.

Regardless, Arizona or Michigan are both really good teams and are going to put up a fight against the Huskies. It is going to be a fantastic game on Monday.

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