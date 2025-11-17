UConn's Azzi Fudd Autographs Paige Bueckers Girlfriend Sign
It was a special moment for the UConn fans. Azzi Fudd sprinted straight toward a fan's sign reading "Paige Bueckers girlfriend sign here" during a recent post-game autograph session.
Azzi Fudd's Post-Game Fan Interaction
Following the Huskies' dominant victory, Fudd made a beeline for the stands where fans eagerly waited with signs and memorabilia. Without hesitation, she ran directly to the supporter holding the "Paige Bueckers girlfriend" sign and autographed it.
The moment didn't stop there. Fudd continued to engage with the crowd, signing additional boards and posing for pictures with fans who had come to support the top-ranked Huskies.
Dismissing Recent Relationship Speculation
The timing of this interaction carries added significance given recent speculation about the couple's status. Over the past month, rumors circulated suggesting potential issues between Fudd and Bueckers, with some fans noting reduced public interactions between the pair.
However, Fudd's actions completely dismiss those unfounded narratives. By proudly signing the "girlfriend" sign and embracing fan recognition of their relationship, she sent a clear message that everything remains strong between the two stars.
Paige Bueckers had publicly confirmed their relationship during WNBA All-Star Weekend in July 2025, and this recent moment reinforces their continued bond.
UConn Dominates Ohio State 100-68
On the court, the Huskies delivered a statement performance against Ohio State. Top-ranked UConn cruised to a commanding 100-68 victory, improving to 4-0 on the season with their defensive intensity and offensive firepower on full display.
Sarah Strong stole the show with a career-tying 29 points, adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and three blocks. Her dominant stretch during the second and third quarters proved decisive as UConn outscored Ohio State 52-27 to break the game wide open.
Azzi Fudd bounced back from a scoreless first quarter to finish with 19 points and seven assists. After missing all five first-quarter shots, she caught fire in the second quarter with three crucial three-pointers that helped establish UConn's insurmountable lead.
Freshman Blanca Quiñonez contributed 18 points off the bench, while Serah Williams added 12 points. The Huskies dominated in transition, scoring 27 fast-break points and forcing 24 Ohio State turnovers that resulted in 37 points.
This comprehensive victory solidifies UConn's championship credentials while the post-game fan moment reminds everyone that the Huskies' chemistry extends far beyond the hardwood.
