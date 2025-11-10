UConn LB Bryun Parham Takes Home Weekly Award
Bryun Parham made quite a statement in the match against Duke. The UConn Huskies linebacker from Long Beach, California, had the best game of his college career when it mattered most, which in turn led the Huskies to a 37–34 win over the Blue Devil.
For his all-out performance, Parham was named the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Award winner, presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Parham’s numbers, of course, tell a story. However, the timing of it all makes it a legend. Parham made a career-high 16 tackles, along with a sack, interception, and forced fumble. His first-quarter interception set up an early field goal, giving UConn the edge to remain unbeaten at home. But it was the finish that defined him.
With the Huskies clinging to a 37–34 lead and Duke driving late, Parham broke through on second-and-five and strip-sacked the quarterback with under 20 seconds left, sealing the win and sending Pratt & Whitney Stadium into a frenzy.
Through ten games, Parham has been nothing short of a force. He ranks fourth nationally in total tackles with 96 and third in total sacks at 10.5. His ability to read offenses, disrupt plays, and still fly sideline to sideline makes him the kind of linebacker coaches dream about.
Before Parham became integral to UConn’s defense, he took a winding road through the Pac-12. The California native spent last fall at Washington, appearing in four games and making 12 tackles, including a forced fumble, before opting to redshirt. Now, with one year of eligibility left, he’s taking the Huskies to the top.
UConn now sits at 7–3 and a perfect 5–0 at home, feeding off the energy of a defense led by its relentless linebacker. However, Parham is not the only Husky to win the Golden Helmet this season.
Who Are the Two Other Huskies to Win The Award This Season?
Quarterback Joe Fagnano and wide receiver Skyler Bell set the tone weeks earlier, and both of them have been instrumental in UConn’s 2025 breakout. Fagnano earned the Gold Helmet after a 62-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 38–23 win at Boston College.
That match against BC was the program’s first road victory over a Power Conference school since 2012. Fagnano is having a legendary season this year. He has made passes for 2,840 yards and 25 touchdowns without a single interception.
Fagnano has also been recognized twice this season as a Manning Award “Star of the Week,” putting him alongside some of the country’s best passers. Then there’s Bell, the Bronx native who’s become a nightmare for defensive backs.
The redshirt senior in the match against UAB had eight catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns to win his Gold Helmet honor. That game pushed UConn to 4–0 at home and locked up bowl eligibility for the second straight year.
Bell’s 11 touchdown grabs this season tie the UConn school record. He’s hit the 100-yard mark six times this year and caught a touchdown in six games. Among national leaders, he ranks first in both receptions and touchdown catches, and second in receiving yards.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!