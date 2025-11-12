UConn’s Injury Status Improves Entering Air Force Clash
Head coach Jim Mora’s team is preparing for the next battle after a 37–34 win over Duke that kept the UConn Huskies' perfect home record intact. The Huskies are now 7–3 on the season and are on a two-game win streak.
The Huskies are undefeated at home and will soon face Air Force. Before they get on the field, Mora spoke to the press and gave an update on injuries. And this time the updates came with a tinge of optimism.
Huskies Return Two Key Players
“It’s been really good,” Mora said when asked about his roster’s health. “Mel (Brown) practiced today, which is a great thing, and Thai (Chokhi) Bowman was back out there, which is a great thing for us.”
Those two names, in particular, have loomed large over UConn’s offense. Brown, the team’s running back and second-leading rusher before his injury, broke his collarbone back in September. The injury sidelined him for two months.
Meanwhile, Chokhi-Bowman has a similar story. A frustrating meniscus injury kept him off the field since late September. The Huskies had circled October for his possible return, but it took until now for the junior to feel game-ready again.
Before the setback, Chokhi-Bowman had six receptions for 55 yards over two games. If he is healthy, it will give quarterback Joe Fagnano a reliable target and help UConn regain the offensive balance it needs against Air Force’s disciplined defense.
“Mel hasn’t practiced for several weeks, as you all know, so he looked great. Thai looked great. And I think during the game it looked like there were some guys leaving and not coming back, but we're in really good shape,” added Mora. “So, great job by the players just recovering, and great job by our medical staff and athletic trainers getting everybody back to where they can practice and participate on Saturday.”
Then there’s defensive back Lee Molette III, whose injury looked serious when he was helped off the field weeks ago. Molette has been one of UConn’s most consistent defenders, with 42 total tackles and an interception this season. Mora has offered hope with updates.
“It wasn’t as bad as it looked,” Mora said. “There’s hope for Lee this week. I can’t guarantee it, but Lee’s a tough dude.”
What Awaits Jim Mora and UConn Next?
The next challenge for Mora is in unfamiliar territory. The Huskies are prepping for their first-ever game against Air Force. It is scheduled as part of a two-game series, with UConn visiting Colorado Springs in 2026. This matchup was born out of a scheduling hullabaloo when Sam Houston State pulled out of its return to Falcon Stadium.
Air Force brings an identity unlike any opponent UConn has faced this season. The Falcons lead the Mountain West in rushing, averaging 269 yards per game, and have strung together 94 consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards. It is the longest active streak in the nation.
They have also held three straight opponents under 21 points. However, UConn has two things that Air Force doesn't: momentum and home-field magic. The Huskies are 5–0 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium this year, thriving in front of a crowd that’s rediscovered its voice.
With a healthier roster and the confidence of back-to-back wins, Mora’s squad looks poised to make a statement. And Mora couldn’t be happier about his team getting back to complete health.
As Mora puts it, “It’s exciting to see guys that do everything they possibly can to get themselves in a position physically where they can get back and participate with their teammates.”
Now, the only question is whether UConn’s resilience can outlast Air Force’s discipline. Saturday will bring answers, but for now, the Huskies are finally whole again, and that might be the most dangerous version of them yet.
