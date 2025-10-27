UConn's Azzi Fudd Talks Paige Bueckers' Return For Ring Night
Azzi Fudd praised Paige Bueckers' return for the UConn Huskies' ring night, calling the celebration a timely boost before the season. After an exhibition win, Fudd shared thoughts on the moment, the rings, and how a veteran core is setting the tone.
Fudd Recaps Ring Night
Fudd smiled as she reflected on a night that blended celebration and motivation for what comes next.
"That was incredible. It was a really special night," she said after the game.
She highlighted the joy of sharing the moment with familiar faces who shaped last season's run.
"Getting to have that moment having Paige and Aubrey back... be able to celebrate that one more time to get our rings to see them for the first time. It was special".
Fudd also pointed to the group's returning core and the daily mindset they're carrying into the new year.
"I think the 10 of us that are still here that have returned, we've been so focused on this season and what's coming and working hard".
And when the jewelry came out, her reaction was simple and perfect for the occasion. "And they're beautiful," Fudd said of the championship ring.
UConn's Ring Design
UConn's ring design is loaded with meaning from the 2025 national title run, including 12 trapezoid stones for the program's 12 championships and five triangles for the Big East tournament streak. The removable top reveals a piece of the championship game ball, making the ring both symbolic and personal to each player.
Fudd's postgame interview came after a strong exhibition showing at Peoples Bank Arena in Hartford, where she delivered 21 points and discussed how the night fueled the team's focus. The Huskies now shift toward the season opener against Louisville on November 4, with momentum from a celebration that doubled as a reminder of the standard.
The ring night energy also spilled onto social media, where Bueckers and Fudd appeared in a lighthearted TikTok dance flexing their new hardware.
The clip, shared across platforms including UConn's channels, captured Paige, Azzi, and guard KK Arnold having fun on a memorable weekend for the program. Short edits of the dance spread quickly, giving fans another look at the Huskies' chemistry off the court.
UConn's champions embraced the moment, and Fudd's words underscored what it meant to share it with Bueckers back on campus. The party is over, but the focus she described is already shaping the next chapter in Storrs.
