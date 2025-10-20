UConn Fans React to Azzi Fudd's Silence on Paige Bueckers' Birthday
Paige Bueckers turns 24 today, and fans across social media are watching one account closely — Azzi Fudd's. The UConn Huskies star hasn't posted anything yet, and fans are eagerly waiting.
As of now, Azzi hasn't shared any birthday wishes for Paige on Instagram or other social platforms. Considering the two confirmed their relationship back in July 2025, fans expected something special. But hours into Paige's birthday, her girlfriend's silence has everyone talking.
Social media is flooded with reactions. One fan wrote, "Today everyone is waiting on Azzi to wish Paige a happy birthday online, LOL".
The comment captures the mood perfectly — fans are refreshing Azzi's page constantly, hoping for a post.
Another fan defended Azzi, saying, "when has azzi ever not posted something for paige's birthday and why would she not this year? because they confirmed their relationship??? I'm confused on why yall would think that".
This fan makes a solid point since Azzi has traditionally posted for Paige's birthday in previous years.
However, some fans are less optimistic. One wrote, "unfortunately there is a large chance azzi is not posting for paige's bday".
This sparked debate about whether the couple wants to keep things more private after going public.
One fan called out the intense scrutiny, noting, "honestly the fans are weird and they feel like Paige and Azzi supposed to show them everything. They act weird and obsessive so I wouldn't blame Azzi for not posting Paige".
The comment highlights the pressure on the couple to share their relationship publicly.
Even fans are planning their outfits around this. Someone joked, "i was gonna wear my azzi jersey tomorrow, but might as well wear paige's since it's her birthday".
However, some remained skeptical about the negativity, with one fan writing, "ignore negativity fc, azzi is posting for paige's birthday," showing faith that Azzi would eventually share something for her girlfriend's special day.
Looking back, Azzi has always shown up for Paige's special day. In past years, she's posted heartfelt messages, including one calling Paige "my other half".
The day isn't over yet, though. Azzi could still post something later tonight. We'll keep monitoring both their accounts and update our UConn page if anything drops.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!