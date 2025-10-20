Three UConn 2026 Recruits to Watch

Olivia Vukosa, the No. 3 recruit in 2026, in Storrs today via her IG! Met UConn alums/CT Sun players Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.



Charles (& Sue Bird) graduated from Vukosa's high school Christ the King. Her other finalists are Texas, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina.