Three UConn 2026 Recruits to Watch
The UConn women’s basketball program is coming off its 12th championship and the momentum was evident in the last exhibition match against Boston. However, despite winning, there is a gap on the UConn horizon. The 2026 recruiting class remains completely unfilled.
The early signing period is just around the corner and Geno Auriemma is yet to land his first commitment. Despite the empty class, UConn’s roster is far from bare. The 2025 class, despite not featuring a McDonald’s All-American for the first time since 2013 is still ranked in the top 10.
With the end of the 2025 season, names like Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme, and Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams are all set to exhaust their eligibility. Transfers have filled gaps strategically over the past five seasons, and roster management has been key.
The 2026 class, meanwhile, is wide open. Thirteen of the top 20 recruits are still undecided, and multiple five-star prospects have the Huskies on their radar. However, there are three names that could potentially change what the Huskies look like.
Here are the top 3 prospects on the Huskies radar:
1. Olivia Vukosa, Forward
Olivia Vukosa is a 6-foot-4 forward from New York City. She has every other top program trying to land her. However, the reigning New York Gatorade Player of the Year has cut down her list to five, which include UConn, South Carolina, Texas, Ohio State, and LSU.
In fact, she took her official visit to UConn earlier this month. While Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley have been trying hard to land her for a while, UConn has a connection to Christ the King, Vukosa’s school.
Christ the King is the alma mater of Huskies legends Tina Charles and Sue Bird. In fact, when Vukosa arrived in Storrs, she met with Charles and another UConn alum, Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Vukosa arrives with a polished and versatile game. She combines size with agility, with a handle and shooting range uncommon for a player of her stature.
Vukosa’s junior year, saw her average 19.2 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, and 3.8 assists. She even led Croatia at the 2024 U17 World Cup while averaging 19.4 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals. She’s the kind of players Geno Auriemma could build his class around.
2. Jerzy Robinson, Guard
Jerzy Robinson unlike most recruits, is taking a measured approach to her recruitment. She has remained mostly silent while keeping her options open. Perhaps, that is because Robinson knows exactly what she wants from a program.
“Their offensive play style, how we’re doing in tournaments and coaching,” Robinson told On3, speaking about what she is looking for in a college. “Other players that are coming in, but also the support system and building me as a woman in this world. I want faithful people and a faithful organization.”
There is no doubt that UConn fits that description. In fact, Maya Moore, who played for Auriemma between 2007-2011, even today, credits the legendary coach for the life she has built beyond basketball. That’s the kind of camaraderie that Robinson would join if she picks Uconn.
As of now, Robinson has taken one official visit to LSU. She also has UConn’s SEC rival South Carolina trying to land her. Robinson is a dynamic scorer and thrives in competition. She comes with experience on USA Basketball’s U16 and U17 teams, earning MVP honors at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup and 2024 U17 World Cup.
3. Addison Bjorn, Forward
Addison Bjorn is the 6-foot-2 wing from Parkville, Missouri. However, she has narrowed her list to seven finalists which include UConn, Duke, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Texas. Her official visit to Storrs happened recently between October 16-19.
Bjorn also took a trip to Iowa city to meet the Hawkeyes. Now, this where things get interesting. The Hawkeyes just landed five-star forward McKenna Woliczko, a former Team USA teammate of Bjorn’s, and the pair have been openly hinting at the possibility of joining forces in black and gold.
Woliczko has made no secret of her desire to recruit Bjorn to Iowa, tweeting a photo of the two together with the caption, “11:11 make a wish / @AddisonBjorn to @IowaWBB.” But nothing is set in stone just yet.
Bjorn is dynamic on the court. As Missouri’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, she averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.3 steals, leading Park Hill South to an undefeated regular season.
