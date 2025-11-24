UConn's Azzi Fudd Named Big East POTW
UConn Huskies star shooting guard Azzi Fudd has been named Big East Player of the Week, as announced by the Huskies official Twitter account.
"Azzi Fudd is the BIG EAST Player of the Week!" The women's basketball account shared. "Azzi averaged 27.5 PPG on a .581/.688/1.000 shooting split in two wins last week 🔥"
Fans on Twitter shared excitement for the 23-year-old basketball star, saying "If you Fudd around you will find out!", "As she should be" and of course, one Tweet that simply included four goat emojis, suggesting that Fudd is the greatest of all time.
In their recent 93-41 victory over the Utah Utes, Fudd alone put up 24 points, made nine field goals on 11 attempts and didn't miss a single attempt from three, going four-for-four. She also reached a new career high, with eight rebounds in the game. At the recent Hall of Fame women's showcase against the Michigan Wolverines, Fudd put up 31 points in the team's narrow 72-69 victory, making nine of 20 field goal attempts and seven out of 12 from three.
"I've got to tell you. I've never seen Azzi this aggressive, this engaged and wanting to do a lot," Legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma said of Fudd back in June. "That's probably stood out more than anything."
Fudd's WNBA Future
In a recent mock draft ranking, ESPN's Michael Voepel placed Azzi at the top of the 2026 WNBA Draft, a position that would more than likely send her to the Dallas Wings (who will have the first-overall pick as of the draft lottery on Nov. 23). Her girlfriend, WNBA star Paige Bueckers, currently plays for the Wings, and a reunion would likely give the Wings some power, if history is anything to go on.
"Last year's top draft pick, 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and Fudd are elite backcourt players who complement each other and could be building blocks to take the Wings back to the playoffs for a sustained run," Voepel wrote of the potential move.
"Bueckers and Fudd have been open about being in a relationship, but that is not an unusual scenario in the league. They have proved to be very good teammates, leading the Huskies to a national championship in April."
The Huskies are currently 6-0 in the Big East — the best overall — and Fudd is no small part of that dominance. She is averaging 21 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a 51.1% field goal percentage.
