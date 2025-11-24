UConn HC Calls Out Michigan's Syla Swords’ Struggles
UConn’s undefeated start has felt like a steady drumbeat. At 6-0, the Huskies have handled every environment they’ve walked into, whether it’s Storrs, neutral floors, or early-season hullabaloo. Their recent game against Utah was another example of that efficiency, with the Huskies winning 93-41.
Forty-eight hours before facing the Utes, the Huskies had their first top-10 matchup of the season when they faced the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines' matchup ended with UConn getting a narrow lead and winning. It wasn’t a comfortable match. Michigan dragged them into a tight, late-game fix, and the biggest piece UConn struggled to solve was Swords.
That’s exactly where Auriemma went postgame, straight at the Wolverines’ explosive guard who nearly forced an upset. However, he framed it rather interestingly.
“Syla Swords didn’t really play great today, but she’s averaging 30 points a game every time she’s played the No. 1 team in the country or the No. 2 team in the country," Auriemma said. "So I don’t feel so bad now, you know. But we had to make some adjustments defensively in the day between the two games. And it was good that we played another team that is averaging nine threes a game. But it’s early. Things will get better as they go along.”
That comment hung in the air because “didn’t really play great today” came on a night where Swords made 29 points, including two massive threes in the final 25 seconds. If that’s “not great,” imagine her ceiling. And yet, Auriemma’s point stands.
Swords has been hot-and-cold this season. She’s had nights with 15 points on 70% shooting, and nights where she’s shot 3-for-11 with zero makes from deep. Against UConn, she was both inefficient for stretches and then suddenly volcanic when Michigan needed her most.
Still, on the big stage, she almost dragged Michigan into an upset, and that’s exactly what had Auriemma talking. Despite UConn’s early 22-5 lead after one and 45-27 at halftime, it was Swords who nearly unraveled them late.
Swords hit those threes, and turned what looked like a blowout into a possession-by-possession thriller. And if she can play like that when she’s “not great,” well… the season’s about to get interesting.
What’s Next For Geno Auriemma?
The next matchup for the Huskies is a familiar foe. The Huskies face Xavier, a familiar opponent from the Big East and a matchup UConn has historically dominated. The Huskies lead the all-time series 9-0, including last season’s 81-27 blowout.
They’ve never lost at the Cintas Center, never lost at home, and never dropped a conference game to the Musketeers. But every streak, no matter how sturdy, has pressure stitched into it. This Sunday’s matchup in Cincinnati gives UConn a chance to reset after that Michigan scare and reassert the rhythm they had against Utah.
