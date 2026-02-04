UConn HC Calls Xavier Forward an NBA-Level Threat

The UConn Huskies, in their last game, faced Big East opponent Xavier in Cincinnati. The match ended with UConn winning 90–67, pushing the Huskies' overall record to 22-1. Alex Karaban made 19 points, seven boards and four assists, Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins poured in 17 apiece and UConn had a season-high 13 threes while shooting over 53 percent.

While the Huskies were brilliant as usual, Xavier was not far behind. In fact, soon after the game, head coach Dan Hurley went on to praise Xavier’s star, Tre Carroll.

“I think that kid is real impressive. We looked at him in the portal,” started Hurley. “The type of positions that Richard (Pitino) puts him in offensively has allowed that guy to have as good a year offensively up to this game.”

Hurley, not so long ago, had evaluated Carroll in the transfer portal when there was uncertainty around Karaban’s future. Now, Carroll is becoming a threat on the court for the Huskies. This season, Carroll has been averaging 17.9 points on 50.6 percent shooting, while also adding 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Before UConn, Carroll was in the middle of one of the most explosive offensive runs in the league, making 31 on St. John’s, 29 on Creighton, 29 on Butler, and 22 at Seton Hall. Curbing that kind of production is undoubtedly a non-negotiable for the Huskies.

And the Huskies did not disappoint. They managed to limit Carroll to nine points and five rebounds. Hurley had something to add about the Huskies’ defense.

“We did a good job, I think, sending him right, trying to keep him off his right shoulder in the post, trying to keep him off his left hand driving, trying to take the three-point line away from him as much as we could. But I think that kid, with the way the game has gone positionless, has a chance to play in the NBA. He’s got a chance to be on a roster. I see a lot of guys on rosters on two ways and different things that he’s better than. So he’s an impressive player,” Hurley added.

Xavier star Tre Carroll is performing like an All-Big East First Teamer. Since January 14, the 6-8 wing is averaging 26.4 PPG.



Per Sportradar, that's more than any high-major player in college basketball, with Cam Boozer, JT Toppin, Keaton Wagler and AJ Dybantsa filling top 5.

Hurley is not wrong considering the kind of stats Carroll has. Before landing at Xavier, he spent three seasons at Florida Atlantic, contributing to a Final Four team in 2023 and an NCAA Tournament squad in 2024.

Next, Big East Challenge Gets Tougher for Dan Hurley

The Huskies' schedule gets only tougher from here. Next up, the Huskies go against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. While UConn still holds a narrow all-time edge in the series, the Huskies have lost the last two games against the Red Storm. However, this season, Hurley will be looking to change that.

After St John’s, the Huskies take trips to Butler and Villanova, home battles with Georgetown, Creighton, Seton Hall, and another St. John’s meeting, plus a road date at Marquette, leading to the Big East Tournament at the Garden.

