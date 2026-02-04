Seton Hall vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Villanova Wildcats are doing their best to get in the conversation for being a true contender in the Big East, but they're currently a step behind UConn and St. John's. They can build on their resume tonight when they host the Seton Hall Pirates.

Seton Hall is 6-5 in Big East play and has strung together two straight wins against Xavier and Marquette.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big East showdown.

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Seton Hall +7.5 (-110)

Villanova -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Seton Hall +280

Villanova -360

Total

OVER 134.5 (-105)

UNDER 134.5 (-115)

Seton Hall vs. Villanova How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 4

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Finneran Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Seton Hall Record: 16-6 (6-5 in Big East)

Villanova Record: 16-5 (7-3 in Big East)

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Betting Trends

The UNDER is 4-1 in Seton Hall's last five games

Seton Hall is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. Villanova

Seton Hall is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games

The UNDER is 9-4 in Seton Hall's last 13 games vs. Big East opponents

Villanova is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 7-1 in Villanova's last eight games

Villanova is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games as the favorite

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Key Player to Watch

Adam Clark, G - Seton Hall Pirates

Not only is Adam Clark second on the team in points, averaging 11.3, leading the team in assists, averaging 4.6, but he's also averaging 2.2 steals per game. His play on the defensive side of the court has been just as important as his offensive output. If Seton Hall wants to pull off the upset tonight, Clark forcing a few turnovers is going to play a big role.

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick

In today's episode of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm betting on the total instead of a side in tonight's Big East duel:

Both teams' offensive strengths line up with their opponent's weaknesses in this game, so I expect the total to go OVER. Villanova is primarily a three-point shooting team, and Seton Hall ranks 77th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 31.9% from beyond the arc. Also, 31.6% of the points scored against the Pirates come from three-point range, which ranks 193rd amongst all teams.

On the other side, Seton Hall is primarily a two-point shooting team, and Villanova ranks 117th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 50.1% from two-point range.

I expect both teams to find offensive success tonight, so I'll bet the OVER.

Pick: OVER 134.5 (-105) via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

