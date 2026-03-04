Dan Hurley Breaks Down UConn's Title Odds

As March looms and the NCAA Tournament gets closer, the question for the UConn Huskies is, can they do it again? The Huskies have had two championships in the last three seasons, and another strong campaign is underway.

Dan Hurley is, no doubt, yet again in the national title conversation. The Huskies have suffered three losses this season, each stemming from defensive lapses or foul trouble. These issues have persisted throughout the season, but seem inescapable this late in the season. Perhaps that's why Hurley seems to be approaching March with caution.

Not so long ago, Hurley spoke with Jon Rothstein and discussed the possibility of another championship for the Huskies.

“I mean, this time of year, it crosses your mind. I think what crosses your mind is just how bulletproof you need your team to be. You could have an unbelievable year and get to a Final Four. But to win a national championship, you’ve got to win two more games," Hurley said.

"That’s how hard it is to win the national championship, just how many things you need to have in your favor. The health, obviously. Matchups. Playing well at the right time of year. Obviously, all those different things. But that’s what we’re all in it for. We’re all in it to pursue championships. And if that’s not on your mind, then I don’t know where you have your mind," he continued.

Since 1999, the Huskies have won six national championships, and Hurley himself helped add two of those banners in 2023 and 2024. This year’s team has positioned itself to chase another one.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

UConn currently sits at 27–3 overall and 17–2 in Big East play, putting the Huskies among the nation’s top teams and in the chase for the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The most recent game, against Seton Hall, ended in a 71–67 win.

The Huskies were down by eight midway through the second half before having a 10–0 run. However, the game was not easy. Seton Hall shot nearly 47 percent from the field and knocked down half of its three-point attempts. The Huskies responded with 21 made field goals, assisted on 17 times, nine steals, and clutch free throws late.

After missing a shot at a three-peat last year, Hurley has shifted his approach. The new approach seems to be working, and if the defensive issues are under control, UConn might just have a shot to go far in March.

UConn currently sits No. 8 in the NCAA NET rankings with eight Quad 1 wins and an unbeaten 9–0 mark in Quad 2 games. Duke, Michigan, and Arizona hold the top three spots, with Florida, Illinois, Gonzaga, and Houston rounding out the teams currently ranked ahead of the Huskies.

What’s Next for Dan Hurley and the Huskies?

Before the postseason begins, the Huskies face Marquette. The Huskies hold a 14–8 edge over the Golden Eagles, including an 8–2 record in the last 10 meetings. The most recent meeting between the two earlier this season ended in a 73–57 Huskies win.

Beyond that lies the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, scheduled for March 11–14. The event is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in recent years, with UConn, St. John’s and Villanova at the top of the conference standings.

