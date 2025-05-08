UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receive Big Recruiting News
The UConn Huskies men's basketball program is keeping it in the family when it comes to their next transaction.
Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, the Huskies are set to add three-star recruit Jacob Ross, the younger brother of current Storrs rep Jayden. The younger Ross, a 6-5 forward and weighing 170 lbs., was previously committed to Minnesota before re-opening his recruitment in the wake of the Gophers' coaching change.
The Rosses played at Long Island Lutheran together before Jacob played his senior season at SoCal Academy. Albany, Coastal Carolina, Kansas State Old Dominion, VCU and more were reportedly also interested in acquiring Jacob Ross upon his re-entry.
Jayden Ross has been a reserve over the last two Connecticut seasons, which include a national championship run in 2024. In that span, he has averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 56 showings, averaging just under nine minutes a game.
In this past season, he posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double in a November win over Maryland Eastern Shore and scored a career-best 14 points in the season-opening triumph against New Hampshire. Jayden also made his first career start on Jan. 5 against Providence.
Picking up Ross is the latest move of a busy offseason for the Huskies, who have earned positive moves for their work under new general manager Tom Moore.
In addition to welcoming back Alex Karaban, the Huskies also picked up Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia) and Malachi Smith (Dayton) in the transfer portal while Jacob Ross joins Jacob Furphy, Braylon Mullins, and Eric Reibe in the freshman class. Ross essentially replaces five-star Darius Adams, who switched his commitment to Maryland.
The arrival of Jacob Ross gives UConn eleven men on scholarships, giving them four remaining such roster spots to work with as the offseason continues.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags