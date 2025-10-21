UConn Dominates Preseason All-Big East Team
The UConn Huskies men’s basketball program asserted its Big East dominance this week, with four players on the 2025–26 Preseason All-BIG EAST teams. The Huskies had to settle for second in the conference coaches’ poll as St. John’s edged UConn by three points.
Solo Ball, Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. were named to the Preseason First Team. Silas Demary Jr. earned Second Team honors, while McDonald’s All-American rookie Braylon Mullins claimed Preseason Freshman of the Year.
Three Huskies Make the Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team
Solo Ball, Guard
Solo Ball averaged 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. His 99 three-pointers were the third-most in the nation.
Alex Karaban, Forward
Alex Karaban averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season while shooting 47.6% from the field and blocking 1.5 shots per game.
Tarris Reed Jr., Center
Tarris Reed Jr. averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks last season while shooting 67.0% from the floor.
Husky on the Preseason All-BIG EAST Second Team
Silas Demary Jr., Guard
Silas Demary Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.
UConn’s Preseason Freshman of the Year
Braylon Mullins, Guard
Braylon Mullins, a McDonald’s All-American and Indiana Mr. Basketball, claimed Preseason Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 27.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game at Sierra Canyon High School, where he finished as the all-time scoring leader.
UConn opens its season on November 3 against New Haven at Gampel Pavilion before heading to a challenging slate that features five opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, including BYU, Arizona, Illinois, and Kansas.
The Huskies start Conference play on December 16 against the Butler Bulldogs at PeoplesBank Arena. They will face St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on February 7 and at PeoplesBank Arena on February 25.
This is how the Huskies are expected to lineup in the upcoming season:
- G: Silas Demary Jr. 13.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.1 APG
- G: Solo Ball Jr. 14.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG
- G: Braylon Mullins Fr. Ranked No. 14
- F: Alex Karaban R-Sr. 14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG
- C: Tarris Reed Sr. 9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG
With a roster featuring elite shooters, veteran forwards, and talented arrivals, UConn is expected to bounce back from a disappointing season. They finished with a 24-11 record last season and were knocked out in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
