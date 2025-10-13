UConn Lands Top 5 in Preseason AP Poll
The UConn Huskies are set to tip off their 2025-26 season in three weeks. Coming off a season that saw them finish 24-11 and bow out of the second round of the NCAA tournament, the Huskies aim to bounce back this year.
With Dan Hurley at the helm, the program continues to be a major contender for the national championship. Despite an early exit at the hands of the Florida Gators, who went on to win the whole thing, the Huskies are among the top teams in the AP Top 25 rankings ahead of the tip-off.
UConn is ranked fourth in the AP preseason poll this year, behind the Purdue Boilermakers, last season’s runners-up, the Houston Cougars, and the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators. The Huskies started the 2024-25 season as the third-ranked program and fell one place this year. They got two first-place votes in the preseason poll.
The Huskies will host the New Haven Chargers in the season opener on November 3. Their first big test will be against the eighth-ranked BYU Cougars on November 15. They will only have a four-day break before hosting the Arizona Wildcats, who are ranked 13th.
Hurley’s team will play the Illinois Fighting Illini (ranked 17th) at Maddison Square Garden on November 28. They are slated to play the Kansas Jayhawks (ranked 19th) on December 2. After four big games in the first month, the Huskies will look to avenge last season’s second-round loss when they take on Florida on December 9.
St. John Red Storm, UConn’s biggest potential rival, is ranked fifth in the preseason poll, right below the Huskies. Hurley and Co. will start their Big East slate at home against the Butler Bulldogs on December 16.
This is how the Huskies are expected to lineup in the upcoming season:
- G: Silas Demary Jr. 13.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.1 APG
- G: Solo Ball Jr. 14.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG
- G: Braylon Mullins Fr. Ranked No. 14
- F: Alex Karaban R-Sr. 14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG
- C: Tarris Reed Sr. 9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG
The Huskies were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the first two seasons following their return to the Big East Conference. They followed it up with back-to-back national championships. After a disappointing season, fans would hope to see the program contend for another title.
