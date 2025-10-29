UConn Fans React to Wild Dawn Staley Speculation
Dawn Staley just posted something on social media, and fans think it's a direct shot at UConn Huskies.
The South Carolina head coach shared cryptic messages that have the NCAA world buzzing with speculation. Fans believe Dawn was firing back at the Huskies following a social media exchange that started with UConn's official account posting what appeared to be an innocent response to Paige Bueckers. But many think there's way more to the story.
What Did UConn Post That Fans Think Set Dawn Off?
UConn star Paige Bueckers traveled to London to watch a soccer match. In an interview there, when asked why she was in London, Paige said she was there for a "coach shoot" (photoshoot).
Shortly after this interview went viral, UConn's official account posted a picture of head coach Geno Auriemma surrounded by multiple championship trophies with the caption: "we heard everyone was really excited about a coach photoshoot? here you go."
However, this UConn post came just one day after highly-touted recruit Jerzy Robinson visited South Carolina and posted a photo with Dawn Staley's championship trophy. Fans believe UConn's post was actually trolling South Carolina and Dawn Staley, not just responding to Paige's London interview. Hours later, Dawn Staley appeared to fire back with cryptic social media posts.
"Oh, I heard someone was trolling? Now that they got their swagger back," she wrote on X.
Fans interpreted this as Dawn calling out UConn for their shady trophy post, with the "got their swagger back" line being a sarcastic jab at UConn acting confident again.
Fans Rush to Clear Up Confusion
The reaction was immediate. Fans flooded Dawn's replies explaining the actual context. One fan wrote, "Dawn please😭😭. They were trolling Paige's COACH shoot. Someone giving you misinformation 😭😭."
Another clarified, "that was not about dawn😭 the caption of the post is 'we heard everyone was really excited for a coach shoot' bc paige said she was in london for a coach shoot so everyone was excited about it and the uconn admin was making a joke in reference to that 💀"
The comments kept coming. "the concept of dawn staley getting rage baited by the 21 year old intern who runs the UConn wbb socials," one fan joked. Another added, "whats funny is thst the uconn post was trolling paige's coaches shoot but people so thirsty to beef with uconn that they completely missed it."
Dawn followed up with another pointed message: "everyone thinks everything is about them? Inside joke so come on inside. Oops the door of the church is now closed."
Fans speculate the first part mocks UConn, potentially claiming their post was innocent and just about Paige. But they believe Dawn's "inside joke" invitation suggests she knows the real target was South Carolina. The "door of the church is now closed" line has fans buzzing - many believe it's Dawn declaring that UConn's era is over and South Carolina now runs women's college basketball.
At the end of the day, Dawn Staley hasn't explicitly confirmed whether her posts were targeting UConn or not. The cryptic nature of her messages leaves room for interpretation, even though the timing seems too perfect to be coincidental.
But fans have already made their verdict clear. The overwhelming reaction across social media suggests most believe this was a direct shot at Geno Auriemma and the Huskies. Whether Dawn intended it that way or not, one thing is certain: the speculation alone has everyone talking about a potential rivalry that could define women's college basketball moving forward.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!