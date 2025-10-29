UConn's Azzi Fudd Lands Huge Magazine Cover Spot
UConn Huskies women's basketball star Azzi Fudd is generating huge excitement after SLAM magazine teased an upcoming feature celebrating the national champion. Fans across social media are buzzing about what could be a solo cover honoring the elite guard's incredible journey.
SLAM magazine dropped hints on October 28, 2025, posting tributes to Fudd on their social media accounts.
One fan page quickly shared the news with an exciting caption: "Azzi's SLAM cover is coming soon! Although it's not officially released yet, we're getting a sneak peek at what's to come".
The announcement immediately sparked reactions across Twitter, with fans sharing their enthusiasm and anticipation for the upcoming feature.
SLAM's posts gave fans a taste of what's inside. The magazine wrote: "Even before the whole country knew her as the People's Princess, we were at Azzi Fudd's games because we knew she hoops real regal".
Another post called her "The People's Princess" and noted she "has been SLAM royalty since high school". These messages show how SLAM has followed Fudd's career from the beginning, recognizing her special talent long before she became a household name.
According to sneak peeks shared by fans, the magazine feature includes powerful words about Fudd's accomplishments: "National champ, Final Four Most Outstanding Player, thriving businesswoman, UConn star Azzi Fudd has been shimmering on and off the court, and as she prepares for her final season of college basketball, her future is looking just as bright". This perfectly captures everything Fudd has achieved both on the court and in the business world.
Fudd's business success is impressive. She has major NIL deals with brands like Stephen Curry's SC30 Inc., Chipotle, BioSteel (as an equity partner), Bose, Paula's Choice skincare, and many others. She even launched her own podcast called "Fudd Around and Find Out" in August 2025, co-produced by Steph Curry's Unanimous Media.
On the court, Fudd earned every bit of recognition. She won the 2025 NCAA championship with UConn and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring 24 points in the title game against South Carolina. She dominated throughout the Final Four, totaling 43 points across two games while shooting over 55 percent.
This won't be Fudd's first SLAM magazine appearance. Back in 2021, she shared the cover of SLAM 235 with teammate Paige Bueckers during their first season together at UConn. The cover featured the childhood friends as they began their college careers, with both discussing their special friendship and chemistry in the accompanying story.
Now entering her final season at UConn, Fudd is healthier than ever after battling knee injuries throughout her career. With Paige Bueckers now in the WNBA, Fudd takes center stage as the leader of the top-ranked Huskies chasing back-to-back championships.
