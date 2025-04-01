UConn Freshman Liam McNeeley Declares For NBA Draft
The Connecticut Huskies' men's basketball team is losing a little bit of bite.
Per Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Huskies forward Liam McNeeley is moving into the NBA after an illustrious freshman campaign. McNeeley has been viewed as a first-round talent after a season in Storrs that recent ended in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32.
"It's been a dream of mine to play in the NBA," McNeeley told Givony. "I've been waiting a long time for this moment. I'm so thankful and grateful to have been a part of UConn, to have played for these coaches and alongside these teammates. We had so much fun, and I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."
"NBA teams saw that I'm a real competitor. I bring toughness. I can space the floor and shoot, play-make a little. I'm a guy who will have a hard nose and do the dirty work. Someone who will do everything he can to win."
McNeeley entered Connecticut as a consensus five-star recruit out of Monteverde Academy (FL), getting himself out of a commitment to Indiana in the process. A teammate of current Duke star and presumed No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, McNeeley enrolled early to partake in the Huskies' summer practices and wound up averaging 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in his first only excursion with the Huskies.
His best effort in a Huskies uniform came in February's visit to Creighton, one that saw him put up a 38-point, 10-rebound double-double in a narrow 70-66 win. The scoring effort set a record as the best from a UConn freshman in a Big East game.
Stats Perform later noted that the game put McNeeley in elite company: he became just the third freshman in major college basketball to post a box score with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and at least five successful three-pointers. The only others to do so were current NBA stars Stephen Curry (2006) and Kevin Durant (2007).
For his efforts, McNeeley was bestowed the Big East Freshman of the Year Award, keeping the title in Storrs after Stephon Castle earned before the San Antonio Spurs made him the fourth pick in last June's draft. He was also named to one of the All-Big East teams alongside fellow Huskies Solo Ball and Alex Karaban.
The 2025 NBA Draft will be staged on June 25-26.
