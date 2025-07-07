UConn Huskies Freshman Phenom Receives Head-Turning NBA Prediction
The UConn Huskies are bringing in a talented group for the upcoming season and, surprisingly, freshman Braylon Mullins sometimes flies under the radar. However, once Mullins takes the court, he'll be hard to forget for Huskies fans and, according to CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, Mullins will also be on the mind of NBA scouts.
In a fairly early 2026 NBA Mock Draft, Boone has Mullins going midway in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs with the fifteenth-overall selection. Here's why the soon-to-be UConn star is expected to go in the first round:
"UConn has a star on the way in Braylon Mullins, who might pound-for-pound be one of the best and most versatile shooters in the 2026 class," Boone wrote. "He won Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana in 2025 and averaged 32.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Greenfield-Central."
On paper, Mullins's all-around game would fit in beautifully with any NBA team, San Antonio included. Every team needs players who operate from the perimeter and can act as a team's do-it-all connective tissue.
Whether it's passing, shooting, slashing, rebounding or defending, Mulins has showcased that ability throughout his high school career and will likely do the same this upcoming season for the Huskies, already drawing comparisons to former Duke star and current Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, who plays with a similar style and mentality.
Mullins should have a stellar season ahead of him as the Huskies look to bounce back after to failing to three-peat as national champions. If he lives up to his potential, the Huskies could have a possible one-and-done on their hands and, more importantly, a serious shot at winning it all.