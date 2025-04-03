UConn Huskies Land Intriguing Georgia Guard in Transfer Portal
The UConn Huskies just landed a major piece that will enhance the backcourt next season.
On Thursday, Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. announced that he will transfer to UConn.
Demary Jr. will join the Huskies with two years of eligibility remaining. He was one of the top guards in the transfer portal and officially has a new home.
Demary Jr. was the second-leading scorer on the Bulldogs this season at 13.5 points per night. He sht 39.6% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. Demary Jr. appeared in 70 games during his two years at Georgia, making 69 starts.
Demary Jr. led Georgia to a 20-13 record this season. The Bulldogs were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Gonzaga.
The Huskies have received great news in the backcourt. Earlier this week, Solo Ball announced that he will return to Storrs for his junior year. Ball started all 35 games for UConn, averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. The combination of Ball and Demary Jr. makes up one of the top duos in the Big East, and potentially the nation.
The Huskies will be without Liam McNeeley next season as he heads to the NBA. The news from Demary Jr. is a great replacement in the lineup.
The Huskies advanced to take on top-seeded Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Oklahoma. The Huskies could not advance further but with a new-look backcourt, expectations will be high once again.