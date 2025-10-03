UConn Labeled Early Conference Favorite
Big East basketball is almost back. Since the UConn Huskies' reintroduction to the Big East in the 2020-21 season, the Huskies have compiled a 69-27 record, which includes one regular season and conference tournament title, both were in the 2023-24 season. The same season where the Huskies dominated with a 37-3 record and cruised to Hurley’s second NCAA National Championship in as many years.
Last season saw UConn slightly falter, thanks to a 24-11 record. Hurley’s team totaled a 14-6 Big East record before falling in the tournament semifinals to Creighton in a 71-62 loss.
Lindsay Schnell of The Athletic has tipped the Huskies to be the top team in the Big East in her “Big East men’s basketball preseason rankings: How UConn, St. John’s and Creighton stack up.”
Here is how Schnell expects the Huskies to line up.
G: Silas Demary Jr. 13.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.1 APG
G: Solo Ball Jr. 14.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG
G: Braylon Mullins Fr. Ranked No. 14
F: Alex Karaban R-Sr. 14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG
C: Tarris Reed Sr. 9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG
When looking over Schnell’s other projected lineups across the conference, there is one thing the Huskies have that not many others do. Continuity.
Demary is the only transfer that UConn possesses who is expected to start inside the Hurley’s starting five, and Mullins, who is a freshman, has been committed to the team since last October.
Demary hails from the University of Georgia. In his two years with the Bulldogs, Demary averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds over his 70 games played.
Last season, the five-star Indiana-native Mullins led Greenfield-Central to a 23-4 record and averaged 32.9 points. 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game while shooting over 47 percent from 3-point range.
Schnell also touted Dayton transfer Malachi Smith to take the reins as 6th man with 10.4 points per game and 5.3 assists per game in a Flyer squad that took down the Huskies last season in the Maui Invitational 7th place game. Smith posted nine points, three rebounds two assists, one steal and four turnovers, which proved a thorn in the side of Smith’s all season long.
The first chance to see this highly touted Huskies team take to the hardwood is November 3rd against New Haven.
