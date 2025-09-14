UConn Men's Basketball Reveals 2025-26 Big East Schedule
It is almost time for one of the most exciting sports seasons to make it back to campuses and on to fans TVs again. That season is College Basketball season, and for the Huskies, when they have head coach Dan Hurley at the helm, they will always be in contention for the National Championship.
And with basketball back in session really soon, comes the release of every team's schedule. Especially the release of conference schedules, as each team tends to play a bunch of conference games every year which makes up the majority of their season schedule.
For the Huskies, their conference schedule came out on Thursday, and it is jam packed with a lot of games that the Huskies should win. It is also stacked with games that will make for good TV as the Big East should have at least three or four teams dancing this year, maybe more.
The Huskies begin their Big East slate with a home game right before Christmas on December 16th against the Butler Bulldogs at PeoplesBank Arena (the new name for the XL Center). They then travel twice to take on the Depaul Blue Demons and the Xavier Musketeers on December 21 and New Years Eve December 31 respectively.
After Xavier, the Huskies host the Marquette Golden Eagles for their first game of 2026 at Gampel Pavillion on January 4 and then travel on January 7 to Providence to take on the Friars. After the Friars, the Huskies finish up their two-game set with the Blue Demons and host them on January 10.
The Huskies then take another two-game road trip to Seton Hall and the nation's capital to Georgetown on January 13 and January 17 respectively. The Huskies then return home for two games against the Villanova Wildcats at PeoplesBank Arena on January 24 and then finish up their two-game set hosting the Friars on January 27.
After the Friars, comes the first meeting between the Huskies and the Creighton Blue Jays on the road on January 31. Huskies fans may remember the last time the Huskies traveled to Nebraska to take on the Blue Jays and Liam McNeeley had a career night of over 50 points. After the Blue Jays, the Huskies finish their two-game set with the Musketeers hosting them at PeoplesBank Arena on February 3.
The Huskies then take another two-game road trip to MSG for their first meeting with the St. Johns Red Storm and Rick Pitino on February 6 and then travel to finish their two-game set with the Butler Bulldogs on February 11.
After the Bulldogs, the Huskies return home for two more games where they finish their home-and-home with the Hoyas on February 14 and the Blue Jays on February 18th. Both of these games are at Gampel Pavillion.
The Huskies then travel to Pennsylvania to finish their two-game set with the Wildcats of Villanova on February 21 before returning home for their last two home games of the conference schedule. They will host the Red Storm for their second meeting with Pitino and their second meeting with the Seton Hall Pirates on February 25 and 28.
The Huskies finish their conference schedule on the road taking on the Golden Eagles in Wisconsin on March 7 right before the Big East Tournament begins at Madison Square Garden. A tournament that the Huskies are notorious for winning.
