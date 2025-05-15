UConn Star Lands Eye-Opening 2025 NBA Draft Prediction to NBA Finals Contender
The UConn Huskies likely have just one player who will be selected in the NBA Draft next month: Liam McNeeley.
McNeeley spent just one season at Connecticut before declaring for the draft, averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.1 minutes per game on 38.1/31.7/86.6 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-7 forward is viewed as a fringe lottery pick, and Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has McNeeley heading to an NBA championship contender: the Oklahoma City Thunder, who own the 15th overall selection via the Miami Heat.
"The Thunder have a loaded roster and multiple first-round picks, making them a good candidate to package assets to possibly move up in the draft. As always, we'll see. But if they sit tight at No. 15, McNeeley is a nice option," Parrish wrote. "He only shot 31.7% from 3-point range in his one year at UConn — but scouts are largely unconcerned and still view him as a strong-shooting wing at the next level. An ankle sprain cost him more than a month of his season, but McNeeley showed enough while on the court to convince evaluators he's worthy of being selected in the top 20."
McNeeley's shooting numbers are obviously a bit disconcerting, but it's important to remember that he is just 19 years old, and his smooth stroke speaks for itself. He actually may have bigger issues defensively, but he at least has some savvy on that end of the floor.
The path to playing time on Oklahoma City would be difficult, but perhaps McNeeley would be able to carve out an early role as a shooter off the bench.
One thing is for sure: McNeeley would be getting thrown into the fire immediately, as the Thunder are set up to be one of the best teams in basketball for the long haul.